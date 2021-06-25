Sunwing lands $100-million bailout from Ottawa for COVID-19 flight cancellation refunds

The federal government will lend Sunwing Airlines and Sunwing Vacations as much as $100-million to provide refunds to customers whose trips were cancelled in the pandemic.
The taxpayer bailout announced on Friday is in addition to a loan worth $348-million the government made to the Toronto-based airline and tour operator earlier in 2021.
The emergency funding unveiled on Friday covers airfares, hotels and vacation packages scheduled on or after Feb. 1, 2020, said the Canada Development Investment Corp., the government arm that administers the Large Employer Emergency Financing Facility (LEEFF).
The loan is repayable, and comes after the government made similar, larger loans to Air Canada and Transat AT Inc. for operational purposes as well as customer refunds. WestJet Airlines and Porter Airlines have yet to announce a government loan to pay for refunds.
Sunwing customers have until Aug. 27 to request their refund, the government said.
More to come.
