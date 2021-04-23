‘Super competitive’: Warehouse demand soars amid shift to online shopping

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

‘Super competitive’: Warehouse demand soars amid shift to online shopping

Tara Deschamps
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Employees work at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Brampton, Ont. on Nov. 26, 2018.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

A boom in online shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic is making it tough to find warehouse space in many provinces, industry insiders say.

Industrial space is being gobbled up at a dizzying rate as companies expand their storage and fulfilment centres to cope with the demands of e-commerce.

“We’re seeing multiple offers on any space that’s available, especially anything that’s existing and you can occupy this year,” said Jason Kiselbach, senior vice-president and managing director of CBRE Vancouver.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s super competitive.”

At the start of April, the commercial real estate company said Canada’s industrial markets are the tightest in North America and the country can’t build space fast enough to satisfy the “voracious” demand.

In the first quarter of 2021, CBRE found the industrial real estate availability rate across Canada sat at 2.9 per cent, down from 3.1 per cent in the same quarter last year and 3.3 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year.

Toronto, Vancouver and Ontario’s Waterloo region had the lowest availability rates at 1.6, 1.7 and 1.8 per cent, respectively. Halifax, Calgary and Edmonton had the highest rates at 4.3, 7.8 and 9.1 per cent, respectively.

Average net asking lease rates increased by $0.20 per sq. ft. quarter-over-quarter in Toronto alone, reaching an all-time high of $10.45 per sq. ft. That increase set a record because it was the 16th consecutive quarter of growth and came as rental rates rose 90.8 per cent over the last five years.

Demand for warehouse space, Kiselbach said, was already high before the pandemic, but it accelerated even more, when stores temporarily closed and people staying home had little choice but to shop online for many items.

On an unadjusted basis, Statistics Canada said retail e-commerce sales were up 110.7 per cent year over year to $3.5 billion in January.

Story continues below advertisement

With storefronts closed intermittently during the pandemic, retailers rushed to offer online shopping to keep sales going. Those companies needed additional space to store inventory and process orders for delivery.

But there were few properties to pick from.

“For Vancouver, we only have one space available over 100,000 square feet and it will get leased fairly quickly,” Kiselbach said this week.

“We’re seeing anything under construction or planned, people are putting offers on it well ahead of it being delivered.”

With almost no warehouses available in some regions like the Greater Toronto Area, Mike Croza says some companies are starting to revamp their operations and logistics for this new reality.

“A lot of companies may not have been prepared for such a disruption,” said the founder and managing partner of Supply Chain Alliance.

Story continues below advertisement

He’s noticed companies are repurposing space they already had or could quickly obtain for distribution and fulfilment and even turning to dark stores — retail spaces that are closed but are being used to hold or prepare goods.

There’s also a wave of companies hiring people to handle logistics and figure out how to squeeze out more space and better efficiency to meet pandemic demands, he said.

“It’s a good place to be right now,” Croza said. “Supply chain was never seen as sexy, but it’s now seen as sexy.”

Other companies are handling the lack of space by looking farther than they planned for property, said Marshall Toner, the executive vice-president and managing director of JLL’s industrial Canada business.

“There’s no magic bullet or silver bullet that I’m aware of that guys have got up their sleeve to solve this other than being open to having their fulfilment centre or distribution centre in a place that maybe they didn’t exactly want,” he said.

However, by using secondary or satellite facilities further from a desired location, he said some companies can make it work.

Story continues below advertisement

Toner doesn’t expect the interest in such properties in warehouses to dissipate much, even if COVID-19 lockdowns are lifted and people return to shopping in-person, because e-commerce is still poised to become more popular.

“There’s still going to be a significant amount of growth in the industrial space,” he said.

“The temperature might cool down on it, but I think the demand is still going to be there.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies