Open this photo in gallery: Annette Verschuren poses for a portrait in Toronto, April 11, 2014.Galit Rodan/The Globe and Mail

The chair of Sustainable Development Technology Canada is resigning her post as the federal funding agency fights allegations of conflict-of-interest breaches and mismanagement.

Annette Verschuren said in a letter to Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne on Sunday that she would step down on Dec. 1. She is leaving the organization as the federal ethics commissioner begins a probe into her role in providing $38-million in relief funding for SDTC’s stable of companies during the pandemic, including one she leads as chief executive.

“While I have faithfully and fully committed myself and my decision-making to serve the organization’s best interests, it is time for me to step aside,” Ms. Verschuren said. A former CEO of Home Depot Canada, she has led SDTC’s board of directors since 2019.

Her departure follows that of former SDTC CEO Leah Lawrence, who resigned over a week ago. At the time, Ms. Lawrence said she had been subjected to “a sustained and malicious campaign to undermine” her leadership, and that had put her in an untenable position.

In early October, an investigation into SDTC ordered by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada produced a report that showed evidence of inappropriate funding and breaches of conflict-of-interest rules. The probe was triggered by allegations made by a whistle-blower group that consisted of current and former employees of the organization.

