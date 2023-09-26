Northvolt AB, a supplier of batteries to Volkswagen and BMW, has picked Quebec to host a new multibillion-dollar factory as the Swedish manufacturer pushes into North America.

Executives with the Stockholm-based company are expected to join political leaders from the Quebec and federal governments for a formal announcement Thursday in Montreal to confirm their plans, according to two sources briefed on the event. The Globe & Mail is not naming people because they were not authorized to discuss the confidential information.

Northvolt has been scouting sites in North America for a major electric vehicle battery production facility and settled on Saint-Basile-le-Grand in the Richelieu Valley for its project, estimated at roughly US$7-billion. The factory’s main site would be on land formerly occupied by Canadian Industries Ltd., a maker of chemicals and explosives.

Quebec has launched a major effort to make the province a hub for EV battery development, luring companies with its low-carbon hydroelectricity and financial backing in tandem with the federal government. Premier François Legault and his cabinet colleagues have characterized the opportunity as an industrial revolution, with capital investment sums that the province hasn’t seen since Hydro-Québec undertook major dam projects in the 1950s and 1960s.

“This is big,” Quebec Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon told Radio Canada earlier this month. It would be the largest private sector investment ever made in Quebec, he said.

Northvolt spokesman Anders Thor did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday. A spokesman for Mr. Fitzgibbon declined to comment.

Quebec was vying for the plant as Canada seeks to compete with a U.S. cleantech industry that has been turbocharged over the past year by incentives that are part of U.S. President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. That legislation includes US$369-billion in funding for green energy and related technology as well as EVs and energy efficiency measures. Ottawa and provincial governments have responded with billions of dollars in public funding to lure battery makers and suppliers to building plants in Quebec and Ontario.

The federal and Ontario governments announced a deal in April to provide Volkswagen with up to $13.2-billion in subsidies for production support after the company builds a battery plant in St. Thomas, Ont. In June, Stellantis and LG Energy Solution reached a deal with those governments for as much as $15-billion in subsidies to restart construction on their EV battery factory in Windsor, Ont.

In Quebec, General Motors Co. is partnering with South Korean battery material maker Posco Chemical Co. Ltd. on a new cathode factory in Bécancour, Que. And Ford Motor Co. announced last month that it’s working with South Korea’s EcoProBM and SK On Co Ltd. on a $1.2-billion plant that would produce EV battery materials in that same city, backed by $644-million in public funding.

Northvolt currently produces batteries for transport and energy storage at a gigafactory in northern Sweden. It emphasizes sustainable production, with the plant powered by emission-free electricity. It has set a goal to produce 150 gigawatts of annual production capacity by 2030, with a focus on keeping a small carbon footprint through regional sourcing of materials and recycling.

The company secured new investments from three Canadian pension funds last month, which joined asset manager BlackRock Inc. in a US$1.2-billion financing. The transaction saw the Investment Management Corp. of Ontario (IMCO), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, along with BlackRock Inc., enlarge a convertible debt program to US$2.3-billion.

Northvolt’s ownership group includes Volkswagen AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG and Goldman Sachs, and the company has been reported to be considering an initial public offering. It has signed US$55-billion in supply deals with such European companies as Volkswagen, BMW, Fluence Energy, Scania AB, Volvo Cars and Polestar.