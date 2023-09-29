Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: A prominent Canadian tech company signed on to a code of conduct on how to best manage the use of artificial intelligence. Regulation is only expected to be implemented in two years, so companies have been signing on to voluntarily mitigate concerns about safety and transparency.

Meanwhile, news of Taylor Swift’s new football-playing beau could mean big bucks for the NFL. The singer was seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Travis Kelce this week, and his merch sales skyrocketed. Elsewhere, a Canadian Olympian gets into the startup biz, and an iconic Canadian snack is recalled from shelves.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Sept. 28.