Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.

This week in business and investing: The Bank of Canada announced it was holding its policy interest rate steady at 5 per cent in response to growing signs the Canadian economy has begun to stall, but left the door open for more hikes in the future.

Meanwhile, Air Canada issued an apology to two passengers after booting them off their flight for complaining about some less-than-ideal conditions.

Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Sept. 8.

1 On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 5 per cent , signalling a pause in rate increases. The bank had implemented a “conditional pause” in January. How long did that pause last? a. Until March b. Until May c. Until June d. Until July c. Until June. The bank left rates at 4.5 per cent until June before raising them for a second consecutive time in July, citing the surprising resilience of consumers. 2 This week, Enbridge Inc. announced a This week, Enbridge Inc. announced a $4-billion equity offering as part of its deal to buy three U.S. utilities for US$9.4-billion and another US$4.6-billion of assumed debt. Three other Canadian companies followed suit with stock sales of their own. What were those three companies? a. Intact Financial Corp., Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. and Savaria Corp. b. Savaria Corp., Intact Financial Corp. and TC Energy Corp. c. Intact Financial Corp., Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. and Teck Resources Ltd. d. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., Teck Resources Ltd. and Royal Bank of Canada a. Intact and Peyto sold shares to fund acquisitions and Savaria sold shares to pay down debt. 3 Complete this opinion piece headline from a column published this week in The Globe and Mail. “Canada can be to ______ what Switzerland is to watches” a. Artificial intelligence b. Electric vehicle batteries c. Liquified natural gas d. Aquaculture b. Electric vehicle batteries. Arguing in favour of a leasing model for electric vehicle batteries, Catherine Beaudry, a professor at Polytechnique Montréal argues that “what Switzerland is to watches, Canada can be to EV batteries.” 4 Air Canada issued an apology to two passengers who were booted off one of its flights from Las Vegas to Montreal last month. What had the passengers complained about? a. Screaming babies b. The flight being delayed on the tarmac for more than three hours c. Vomit-smeared seats d. Being forced to sit in an area soaked with blood c. Vomit-smeared seats. The airline said the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled” when they were escorted from the flight for complaining about vomit on their seats. 5 Back in 2013, a survey of post-secondary students aged 18 to 29 found 36 per cent planned to live with their parents during the school year. In this year’s survey, what percentage of students plan to bunk with their parents? a. 39% b. 43% c. 47% d. 51% c. 47%. The survey by Ipsos, on behalf of RBC, also found that 43 per cent of students assumed their parents would take care of their financial needs, compared with 29 per cent in 2019. 6 How did the CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the convenience store giant, describe Canada during an earnings call? a. A struggling economy b. A bright spot c. A stable market d. A delightful opportunity b. A bright spot. Brian Hannasch told analysts that while the Canadian market was looking strong, U.S. consumers seemed to be feeling a financial pinch.

7 How much is this house? This split-level home on Calgary’s Vanstone Crescent is a celebration of all things wood, with wood floors and unique rattan mesh panelling separating some rooms. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a 613-square-metre lot. How much is this house? This split-level home on Calgary’s Vanstone Crescent is a celebration of all things wood, with wood floors and unique rattan mesh panelling separating some rooms. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a 613-square-metre lot. a. $1,295,000 b. $2,159,000 c. $1,925,000 d. $1,250,000 a. $1,295,000. “Wood is our favourite material, there’s so many ways you can use it,” architect Mark Erickson said. “It’s very warm, very Canadian … it’s widely available and it gives us a lot of room to play and be experimental.” Read the full story. 8 What is the lowest available insured variable mortgage rate this week? a. 5.74 b. 5.95 c. 6.44 d. 5.24 b. 5.95. The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage is 5.95 per cent, according to columnist Robert McLister, remaining unchanged from last week. Meanwhile, HSBC offered 6.40 per cent for uninsured variable-rate mortgages. How well did you do? Answer all of the questions to see your result Congratulations, you’re an ace. You could be a Globe editor. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to stay on top of your game. Good effort. You’re no Rob Carrick but you do know a thing or two about business. Subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to build up your knowledge. This wasn’t your week, but that’s okay! We’ll be back next Friday with another business and investing quiz, subscribe to our Top Business Headlines newsletter to prepare.































































