Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s business and investing news quiz. Join us each week to test your knowledge of the stories making the headlines. Our business reporters come up with the questions, and you can show us what you know.
This week in business and investing: The Bank of Canada announced it was holding its policy interest rate steady at 5 per cent in response to growing signs the Canadian economy has begun to stall, but left the door open for more hikes in the future.
Meanwhile, Air Canada issued an apology to two passengers after booting them off their flight for complaining about some less-than-ideal conditions.
Do you remember these stories? Take our quiz below to test your recall for the week ending Sept. 8.
c. Until June. The bank left rates at 4.5 per cent until June before raising them for a second consecutive time in July, citing the surprising resilience of consumers.
a. Intact and Peyto sold shares to fund acquisitions and Savaria sold shares to pay down debt.
b. Electric vehicle batteries. Arguing in favour of a leasing model for electric vehicle batteries, Catherine Beaudry, a professor at Polytechnique Montréal argues that “what Switzerland is to watches, Canada can be to EV batteries.”
c. Vomit-smeared seats. The airline said the passengers “clearly did not receive the standard of care to which they were entitled” when they were escorted from the flight for complaining about vomit on their seats.
c. 47%. The survey by Ipsos, on behalf of RBC, also found that 43 per cent of students assumed their parents would take care of their financial needs, compared with 29 per cent in 2019.
b. A bright spot. Brian Hannasch told analysts that while the Canadian market was looking strong, U.S. consumers seemed to be feeling a financial pinch.
7 How much is this house? This split-level home on Calgary’s Vanstone Crescent is a celebration of all things wood, with wood floors and unique rattan mesh panelling separating some rooms. It features three bedrooms and two bathrooms on a 613-square-metre lot.
a. $1,295,000. “Wood is our favourite material, there’s so many ways you can use it,” architect Mark Erickson said. “It’s very warm, very Canadian … it’s widely available and it gives us a lot of room to play and be experimental.” Read the full story.
b. 5.95. The lowest nationally available insured variable-rate mortgage is 5.95 per cent, according to columnist Robert McLister, remaining unchanged from last week. Meanwhile, HSBC offered 6.40 per cent for uninsured variable-rate mortgages.