Talks between Canadian copper miner First Quantum Minerals Ltd. and the government of Panama have stagnated once again, with both parties in a logjam over tax credits and legal rights.

Two sources familiar with the talks said that the main points of disagreement are related to a tax credit related to ore depletion, and another credit related to capital investment already made by First Quantum in Panama. Vancouver-based First Quantum spent US$6.8-billion building the Cobre Panama, which was finished in 2019.

One of the two sources added that another sticking point is First Quantum’s continuing legal rights to Cobre Panama, and safeguards against early termination of the new tax agreement.

The Globe and Mail is not identifying the sources because neither were authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Paul Holmes, a spokesperson with First Quantum, said in an e-mail that the company “remains committed to seeking a mutually beneficial agreement as soon as possible.”

Panama and First Quantum had been in talks for more than a year to try to hammer out a new fiscal agreement around the giant Cobre Panama mine. Discussions ended abruptly last month, with the future of the mine in jeopardy. Panama’s President, Laurentino Cortizo subsequently ordered Cobre Panama to close, in what was interpreted as a ploy to give the government extra leverage.

Earlier this week, the Canadian copper miner and Panama were back at the negotiating table, a development which raised hopes that a resolution might be imminent.

First Quantum had earlier said it is willing to pay Panama a minimum of US$375-million a year in taxes a year, but it wanted protection in case the price of copper crashes, or if the mine encounters production problems.

While some observers, including the Mining Chamber of Panama, had feared that Panama might nationalize the mine, one of the sources said the Central American country is highly unlikely to take such a drastic step. The source, who works with the government of Panama, said that the country is an open economy, with the state rarely intervening in private enterprise. The source added that the government’s priority is to sign a new contract with First Quantum.

Other Canadian miners have seen their assets expropriated after clashing with foreign governments. Centerra Gold Inc.’s flagship Kumtor mine was nationalized by the Kyrgyz Republic last year, and later Centerra was forced to sell it at a fraction of its worth to the government.

Cobre Panama is the sixth-biggest copper mine in the world, and a major engine of the Panamanian economy. The mine, which is First Quantum’s biggest, is located 120 kilometers west of Panama City