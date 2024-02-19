Open this photo in gallery: Canada Revenue Agency says those filing by paper should have also received their income tax package in the mail by now.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Tax filing season has officially kicked off as today marked the first day that Canadians can begin filing their income tax returns online.

Canada Revenue Agency says those filing by paper should have also received their income tax package in the mail by now.

Most Canadians must file their tax return by April 30, which is also the deadline to make a payment for those who owe money to the CRA.

However, the agency says Canadians who are self-employed, along with their spouses or common-law partners, have until June 15, noting that since this date falls on a weekend it will consider a return to be on time if it is received by or postmarked on or before June 17.

Self-employed Canadians must still pay money owed to the CRA by the April 30 deadline to avoid paying interest.

The CRA says it processed 18 million refunds during the 2023 tax filing season at an average of $2,262.