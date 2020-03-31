 Skip to main content
Report on Business

TC Energy proceeding with long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline with assistance from Alberta

Jeffrey Jones
TC Energy Corp. said on Tuesday it will proceed with the contentious Keystone XL oil pipeline more than a decade after the company first applied to build it to southern U.S. refineries from Alberta.

Calgary-based TC Energy said the US$8-billion project will include US$1.1-billion in funding from the Alberta government, to cover construction costs through 2020. Public funding had not been part of the original plan.

Keystone XL will ship 830,000 barrels of crude a day to Steele City, Neb., from Hardisty, Alta., giving Alberta oil a long-sought new route to refineries in the U.S. Gulf Coast. Completion is slated for 2023.

TC Energy, formerly called TransCanada, made the announcement as the energy industry suffers from a massive drop in oil demand because of the COVID-19 contagion and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia. On Monday, the price of Western Canada Select heavy oil sank below US$4 a barrel for the first time, far below any company’s ability to operate profitably.

The industry is also waiting for billions of dollars’ worth of aid from the federal government, and Finance Minister Bill Morneau has said a package should be announced shortly.

TC Energy first applied to build the massive project in 2009. It became a flashpoint for the environmental movement, as international green groups, landowners in Nebraska and various celebrities waged a lengthy campaign against it. They argued that it went against global efforts to combat climate change and could damage a massive aquifer that is a water source to a large part of the United States.

Former U.S. president Barack Obama rejected Keystone XL twice before President Donald Trump made approving it one of his first moves after he was inaugurated in early 2017. It had since been tied up in state courts.

TC Energy chief executive officer Russ Girling thanked Mr. Trump and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney in a statement announcing Keystone is proceeding.

If construction starts as currently planned, Canada’s energy sector will have two major new export pipelines under construction following a lengthy period when all proposals were stalled in regulatory or legal processes. Work on the Trans Mountain expansion – now owned by the Canadian government – is under way. It will add nearly 900,000 barrels a day of capacity between Alberta and the Pacific Coast. It too has faced years of court challenges and protests.

Alberta’s involvement in Keystone XL also includes a $6-billion loan guarantee in 2021.

“We cannot wait for the end of the pandemic and the global recession to act,” Mr. Kenney said in a statement. “There are steps we must make now to build our future focused on jobs, the economy, and pipelines.”

He said the province will be able to sell its shares in the 1,947 km project back to TC Energy at a profit when operations start, and estimated the net return to the provincial treasury of $30-billion through royalties and higher oil prices over two decades. The premier said the subsidy will be debated in the legislature this week.

