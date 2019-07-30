 Skip to main content

Report on Business TC Energy selling three natural gas power plants to Ontario Power Generation

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

TC Energy selling three natural gas power plants to Ontario Power Generation

Jeffrey Jones Mergers and Acquisitions Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

TC Energy Corp. is selling three natural gas-fired power plants to Ontario Power Generation Inc. for $2.7-billion, with proceeds earmarked for funding pipeline and other projects and paying down debt.

Calgary-based TC Energy, the former TransCanada Corp., said Tuesday the deal will lift its take from divestitures to $6.3-billion since late 2018. In total, it has $30-billion of development projects secured.

Its planned projects include the expansion of its Alberta gas pipeline network, the Coastal GasLink pipeline that will feed an $18-billion liquefied natural gas plant at Kitimat, B.C., and a project to extend the life of Ontario’s Bruce nuclear plant.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincially owned OPG is buying the 683-megawatt Halton Hills power plant near Mississauga; the 900-megawatt Napanee generating station near Kingston, which is under construction; and TC Energy’s 50-per-cent interest in the 550-megawatt Portlands Energy Centre in Toronto.

In addition, OPG said it had acquired the half stake in the 560-megawatt Brighton Beach gas-fired plant it did not already own from Canadian Utilities Ltd. in June. It did not give the price for the Windsor, Ont., facility. It said future profits from the newly acquired power stations will stay in Ontario.

Since December, TC Energy has announced deals to sell the Coolidge power station in Arizona, a stake in the Northern Courier bitumen pipeline in Alberta, and U.S. natural-gas gathering and processing assets in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia.

Once the sale of the three Ontario plants is completed, TC Energy will own six gas-fired power plants and the Bruce facility on the shore of Lake Huron, for a combined generating capacity of 4,200 megawatts, it said. Bruce is in the midst of a project to extend its operational life, in which TC Energy will be spending $2.2-billion by 2023.

TC Energy shares dipped 45 cents to $64.62 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They have climbed 33 per cent year-to-date.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter