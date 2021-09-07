 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

TCI Fund Management launches battle for control of CN following railway’s apparent failed bid for KCS

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A Canadian National Rail locomotive moves through the rail yard in Dartmouth, N.S., March 29, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Associated Press

Activist investor TCI Fund Management has launched a battle for control of Canadian National Railway Co. in the wake of the railway’s apparently failed bid to buy Kansas City Southern .

TCI, run by U.K. billionaire Chris Hohn, on Monday accused Canada’s largest rail carrier of being run by “incompetent” and “weak” leadership and said it will soon call a special meeting to oust the chairman, the chief executive officer and other directors.

Ben Walker, a partner in TCI, said the hedge fund is winning support from other major shareholders in its campaign for control of the board room. “The arguments are overwhelming,” Mr. Walker said in an interview. “Other shareholders are telling us they agree with us. They are reaching out to us.”

Story continues below advertisement

TCI’s move comes after KCS on Saturday said it would renew takeover talks with CN rival Canadian Pacific Railway Co. , reversing an earlier agreement to be bought by CN.

CN’s offer is in doubt after the U.S. railway regulator blocked a key part of CN’s takeover. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board rejected the Montreal company’s proposal to form a voting trust with which to hold KCS’s shares pending approval of the takeover itself.

“The bid for KCS reflects poorly on CN’s management and board because it was obvious from the beginning that the bid would fail,” TCI said in a press release. “It was a copy-cat bid that reflected a defensive motivation and lack of strategic thinking.”

Mr. Walker decried the lack of railway experience on the board, and said CN risked termination fees of as much as $2-billion by pursuing a takeover that had no prospects of regulatory approval.

TCI aims to replace “at least” five of CN’s 11 directors, including chairman Robert Pace and CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest, he said. “We need that number to effect change,” Mr. Walker said, calling it “shocking” Robert Phillips is the only board member with any experience in the rail industry, other than the CEO.

CN did not immediately respond to questions.

CP’s CEO Keith Creel said last week the Calgary railway’s US$27-billion bid for KCS expires on Sept. 12. CP has already won approval for its voting trust.

Story continues below advertisement

Jason Seidl, a stock analyst at Cowen and Co., said it is possible CN will raise its offer to win KCS shareholder support without a voting trust. However, “we believe it is in CN’s best interest to walk away from the deal, given the clear messaging from the STB.”

KCS agreed in May on to CN’s US$29.8-billion offer, turning its back on a March agreement with CP worth about US$25.2-billion. CP raised its bid by US$2-billion in August, arguing its proposal was the only one that would receive approval from U.S. regulators.

TCI is CN’s second-largest shareholder, with more than 5 per cent of the outstanding shares worth about $4-billion. TCI is also the largest owner of CP shares, at 8 per cent.

CN’s largest shareholders is Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC. Mr. Walker said he has not discussed TCI’s Tuesday announcement with Cascade. He declined to say if he supported CN director Justin Howell, who works for Bill and Melinda Gates Investments. “I don’t know him,” Mr. Walker said.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies