TCI Fund Management launches battle for control of CN following railway’s apparent failed bid for KCS

Activist investor TCI Fund Management has launched a battle for control of Canadian National Railway Co. in the wake of the railway’s apparently failed bid to buy Kansas City Southern .
TCI, run by U.K. billionaire Chris Hohn, on Monday accused Canada’s largest rail carrier of being run by “incompetent” and “weak” leadership and said it will soon call a special meeting to oust the chairman, the chief executive officer and other directors.
Ben Walker, a partner in TCI, said the hedge fund is winning support from other major shareholders in its campaign for control of the board room. “The arguments are overwhelming,” Mr. Walker said in an interview. “Other shareholders are telling us they agree with us. They are reaching out to us.”
TCI’s move comes after KCS on Saturday said it would renew takeover talks with CN rival Canadian Pacific Railway Co. , reversing an earlier agreement to be bought by CN.
CN’s offer is in doubt after the U.S. railway regulator blocked a key part of CN’s takeover. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board rejected the Montreal company’s proposal to form a voting trust with which to hold KCS’s shares pending approval of the takeover itself.
“The bid for KCS reflects poorly on CN’s management and board because it was obvious from the beginning that the bid would fail,” TCI said in a press release. “It was a copy-cat bid that reflected a defensive motivation and lack of strategic thinking.”
Mr. Walker decried the lack of railway experience on the board, and said CN risked termination fees of as much as $2-billion by pursuing a takeover that had no prospects of regulatory approval.
TCI aims to replace “at least” five of CN’s 11 directors, including chairman Robert Pace and CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest, he said. “We need that number to effect change,” Mr. Walker said, calling it “shocking” Robert Phillips is the only board member with any experience in the rail industry, other than the CEO.
CN did not immediately respond to questions.
CP’s CEO Keith Creel said last week the Calgary railway’s US$27-billion bid for KCS expires on Sept. 12. CP has already won approval for its voting trust.
Jason Seidl, a stock analyst at Cowen and Co., said it is possible CN will raise its offer to win KCS shareholder support without a voting trust. However, “we believe it is in CN’s best interest to walk away from the deal, given the clear messaging from the STB.”
KCS agreed in May on to CN’s US$29.8-billion offer, turning its back on a March agreement with CP worth about US$25.2-billion. CP raised its bid by US$2-billion in August, arguing its proposal was the only one that would receive approval from U.S. regulators.
TCI is CN’s second-largest shareholder, with more than 5 per cent of the outstanding shares worth about $4-billion. TCI is also the largest owner of CP shares, at 8 per cent.
CN’s largest shareholders is Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC. Mr. Walker said he has not discussed TCI’s Tuesday announcement with Cascade. He declined to say if he supported CN director Justin Howell, who works for Bill and Melinda Gates Investments. “I don’t know him,” Mr. Walker said.
