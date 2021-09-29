 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

TCI Fund Management raises concerns after resignation of Canadian National Railway director

Eric AtkinsTransportation Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian National Railway Co. is facing criticism from a large investor over the disclosure of the resignation of a board member.

Julie Godin resigned from the railway’s board of directors on Sept. 16, the day after CN learned it had lost the battle to buy U.S. railway Kansas City Southern to rival Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

CN issued no press release on Ms. Godin’s departure, instead posting a web link to a document that was created on Sept. 24 announcing her move.

Story continues below advertisement

CN said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on Wednesday that Ms. Godin quit the board to focus on the expanding duties of her day job as an executive at CGI Inc., the information technology company co-founded by her father, Serge Godin.

Ms. Godin could not be reached for comment.

The Children’s Investment Fund Management Inc. (TCI), which is CN’s second-biggest shareholder at 5.2 per cent, said it intends to report what it calls CN’s lack of disclosure to Canadian regulators.

“Her resignation and CN’s failure to publicly disclose it by way of press release raise serious securities and corporate governance issues,” Christopher Hohn, TCI’s founder, said in a letter to CN chairman Robert Pace.

TCI said is launching a proxy contest to unseat Mr. Pace and four other board members, including Jean-Jacques Ruest, CN’s chief executive officer. The Britain-based investor is unhappy with CN’s financial performance and share price, in addition to what it calls CN’s bungled attempt at buying KCS.

Mr. Hohn said CN had plenty of opportunities to disclose Ms. Godin had quit, including a Sept. 17 conference call with analysts, and later meetings with investors to discuss the company’s new strategic plan.

On the Sept. 17 call, held one day after Ms. Godin’s resignation, CN unveiled its response to TCI’s calls for new leadership, highlighting steps it would take to boost profits and shareholder returns. CN said it will add two board members in 2022, including the replacement of the retiring Mr. Pace, but did not mention Ms. Godin’s departure.

Story continues below advertisement

“CN made the required disclosure related to Julie Godin’s resignation on Sept. 24, within the 10 calendar day window specified by” securities regulators, CN spokesman Mathieu Gaudreault said in an e-mail to The Globe.

Ms. Godin, an independent director who sat on the railway’s finance and strategic planning committees, was paid $383,000 in cash and CN stock in 2020.

Calls to the Ontario and Quebec securities regulators were not returned.

In its battle for CN’s board room, TCI has targeted directors Kevin Lynch, James O’Connor and Laura Stein, in addition to Mr. Pace and Mr. Ruest.

TCI wants to install railway veteran Gilbert Lamphere as chairman; and has named the following as director nominees: Allison Landry, a banker and director of freight company XPO Logistics Inc.; Rob Knight, former finance chief at Union Pacific Railroad Co.; and Paul Miller, a former CN executive. Former CN and Union Pacific operations executive Jim Vena is TCI’s pick to be CEO.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies