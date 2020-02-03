 Skip to main content

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

TCL Communication will stop selling BlackBerry-branded devices

The Globe and Mail
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

BlackBerry Mobile says TCL Communication will no longer be making or selling BlackBerry-branded mobile devices.

The company signed a brand licensing and technology support deal with TCL Communication in December 2016 as part of its plan to stop making smartphones and focus on software.

Under the terms of that agreement, BlackBerry licensed its security software and service suite, as well as related brand assets to TCL Communication.

Story continues below advertisement

However, BlackBerry tweeted today that TCL Communication will no longer sell BlackBerry-branded mobile devices as of Aug. 31.

TCL Communication also has no further rights to design, manufacture or sell any new BlackBerry devices.

However, the company will continue to provide support for the existing portfolio of mobile devices until Aug. 21, 2022 or as long as required by local laws where the device was purchased.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies