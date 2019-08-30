TD agrees to pay $9.3-million to OSC for failing to supervise foreign exchange traders

Toronto-Dominion Bank agreed to pay $9.3-million to the Ontario Securities Commission to settle charges it failed to supervise its foreign exchange traders during a three-year period.

The settlement, approved by the commission Friday morning, was to be the first of two today; a proposed settlement with RBC for similar alleged actions is to be held later Friday.

The OSC said the fine was equivalent to 10 per cent of TD’s foreign currency trading revenue of $102.9-million over the three years, plus $1-million for each of the three years the activity occurred. The OSC then reduced the penalty by 30 per cent in recognition of what OSC staff called TD’s “exemplary co-operation.”

TD paid an additional $800,000 to the OSC to cover the regulator’s investigatory costs.

The OSC pursued the two banks in the first major Canadian regulatory action as part of global investigations into foreign-exchange traders.

From 2011 to 2013, employees at both banks used electronic chat rooms “many hundreds” of times to share confidential customer information with foreign-exchange traders at outside firms, the OSC said in a statement of allegations.

The traders at both banks had a “profit motive," the OSC’s Cullen Price said at the hearing. TD is “one of the biggest, most sophisticated and well-resourced financial institutions, and it failed to have sufficient supervisory controls of its foreign exchange operations.” Mr. Price said. “The failings took place in a systemically important way.”

Traders sought an advantage to make more profitable trades on behalf of their bank, which in turn would benefit the trader through performance incentives,” the OSC alleged.

Mr. Price said the OSC was not alleging, and had no evidence of, market manipulation.

In announcing the Commission’s approval of the settlement, vice-chair D. Grant Vingoe described the efforts TD has made to improve its supervision of traders and internal controls since the time and said the settlement amount was reduced by 30 per cent because of the bank’s efforts

Paul H. Le Vay, representing TD, said “the bottom line is TD’s internal controls are much different than they were six to eight years ago.”

The OSC has scheduled hearings for both banks on Friday.

In 2013, the little-known world of foreign-currency trading made headlines on news that traders at some of the world’s biggest banks had possibly colluded, using chat rooms with names like The Cartel, The Bandits’ Club and The Mafia. The activity was alleged to have stretched back a decade. By November of that year, authorities in six countries had announced probes, but little was known about Canada’s actions.

RBC and TD told The Globe and Mail at the time they had not been contacted by regulators. The OSC has not alleged the Canadian banks were part of those specific chat rooms.

The banks are accused of failing a regulatory requirement to have sufficient supervision and controls in their foreign-exchange trading businesses.

“The conduct covered by the allegations occurred many years ago, and we have taken a number of steps since that time to enhance our controls,” said Andrew Block, an RBC spokesperson, in an e-mail to The Globe.

“Serving clients with excellence and integrity is at the heart of our culture and we take matters of this kind extremely seriously,” TD spokesperson Lynsey Wynberg said Monday in an e-mailed statement.

The OSC alleges both banks “did not sufficiently promote a culture of compliance” in the foreign-exchange trading business, which allowed foreign-exchange traders to behave in a manner that put RBC and TD’s economic interests ahead of the interests of its customers, other market participants and the integrity of the capital markets.

