TD Ameritrade’s Tim Hockey to step down as CEO

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. chief executive officer Tim Hockey is leaving the company, which is launching a search for his successor.
Mr. Hockey has been CEO at TD Ameritrade, the U.S.-based retail brokerage, since 2016. He was previously group head of Canadian banking and wealth management at Toronto-Dominion Bank, which owns 42 per cent of TD Ameritrade.
The change in leadership was announced Monday, at the same time TD Ameritrade released its earnings results for the third fiscal quarter. Earnings per share for the three months that ended June 30 were up 27 per cent to US$1.00, compared with a year earlier, and net revenues rose 8 per cent to US$1.5-billion.
The company’s board of directors made the decision with Mr. Hockey, according to a news release. He has agreed to stay on until the end of February, 2020, but will move to an advisory role if his successor is chosen before then.
The board has hired a search firm to find a replacement, and will consider both internal and external candidates.
"We are grateful to Tim for his leadership and the contributions he made to the company over his tenure as CEO," said board chairman Joe Moglia, in a statement.
A Canadian who made his career in Canada, Mr. Hockey was a disciple of former TD CEO Ed Clark, and once considered a leading candidate to replace him. But after Bharat Masrani won the top job at TD, Mr. Hockey took the helm at TD Ameritrade, where he was instrumental in helping stick handle a US$4-billion deal to acquire Scottrade Financial Services Inc., and divide its assets between TD Ameritrade and TD.
“Until my last day, 100 percent of my energy will be focused on helping our associates drive our strategy forward,” Mr. Hockey said in a statement.
In the same statement, Mr. Masrani – who also serves as vice-chair of TD Ameritrade’s board – reiterated TD Ameritraded’s importance as a “strategic investment for TD,” and thanked Mr. Hockey for “the important contributions he has made at TD Ameritrade.”
Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.