TD Bank CEO Bharat Masrani’s total compensation falls to $10.5-million in pandemic year

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

TD Bank CEO Bharat Masrani’s total compensation falls to $10.5-million in pandemic year

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Bank Group, outside the bank offices in Toronto, on Sept 3, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

Toronto-Dominion Bank paid chief executive officer Bharat Masrani about $2-million less in 2020 than the year before as the impact of the global pandemic weighed on the bank’s financial results.

Mr. Masrani’s total compensation was $10.5-million last year, compared with $12.6-million in 2019, as the bank awarded him fewer shares, a smaller cash bonus and no pension-related pay.

The bank’s proxy circular, released Tuesday, praises his “steady leadership” during the crisis created by the novel coronavirus. The bank’s core services were never interrupted while it delivered payment deferrals and government relief funds to customers. And TD played a role in the US$26-billion sale of discount brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. to rival Charles Schwab Corp., as Ameritrade’s largest shareholder.

Story continues below advertisement

But his compensation was $1.3-million below his target pay of $11.75-million, a 12.7-per-cent gap stemming from TD missing its key financial target for profit after tax, reducing the available bonus pool. The bank’s earnings dipped sharply in its second and third fiscal quarters last year as customers were less active under lockdowns and the bank built up reserves against potential losses on loans.

In the filing, TD also said it will formally embed new metrics linked to the bank’s performance on environmental, social and governance, or ESG, factors in the 2021 compensation plan for top executives. The metrics will be related to climate change, diversity and inclusion, as well as employee engagement, as part of customer experience factors that determine 20 per cent of bonus pay. The new factors will be added to ESG-related elements the bank said are already “embedded” in compensation decisions.

Last week, TD reported that it earned nearly $3.3-billion in fiscal first-quarter profit – a sum that exceeded prepandemic levels.

Among four other senior TD executives whose pay is disclosed in the filing, three earned less in 2020 than they had in 2019: chief financial officer Riaz Ahmed, head of Canadian personal banking Teri Currie, and head of U.S. banking Greg Braca.

Only wholesale banking head Bob Dorrance earned more, with his total compensation of $8.5-million up more than $1-million from the prior year. The capital markets division he leads had an especially strong year as volatile markets led to surging trading fees and companies tapped markets to raise funding.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies