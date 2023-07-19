TD Bank Group TD-T says its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. SCHW-N is expected translate into reported equity in net income of about $182-million for its third quarter.

The Canadian bank says the results include acquisition-related charges of about $16-million after-tax and amortization of acquired intangibles of about $30-million after-tax.

TD says its adjusted equity in net income from its investment in Schwab will be about $228-million in its third quarter.

Schwab reported Tuesday net income of US$1.3-billion in its second quarter, down from US$1.8-billion in the same quarter a year earlier.

Its adjusted profit for the quarter ended June 30 totalled US$1.5-billion, down from US$2-billion in the same quarter last year.

TD will release its third-quarter financial results on Aug. 24.