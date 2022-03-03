Toronto-Dominion Bank reported a 14-per-cent rise in first-quarter profit as a rebound in activity among customers helped push revenue higher across the bank’s key business lines.

For the three months that ended Jan. 31, TD earned $3.73-billion, or $2.02 per share, compared with $3.28-billion,or $1.77 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, TD said it earned $2.08 per share. That beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $2.03 per share, according to Refinitiv.

All six of Canada’s largest banks surpassed analysts’ profit expectations in the fiscal first quarter. In some cases, results were helped by releases of loan loss provisions that the banks decided were no longer necessary, and by huge trading revenues amid volatile markets. But income and fees from core lending to retail and business clients also increased as pandemic-related public health restrictions ease and spending and borrowing return to more normal levels.

At TD, Canadian retail banking profit of $2.25-billion increased 11 per cent year over year, with loans up 9 per cent and wealth management assets up 14 per cent. Profit margins on loans contracted, but after the Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday, TD is the Canadian bank that stands to benefit the most from rising rates.

Central bankers have acknowledged they are monitoring the fallout from war in Ukraine, but “whether that impacts their pace of rate hikes is yet to be seen,” said Kelvin Tran, TD’s chief financial officer, in an interview.

Mr. Tran said it is too soon to gauge the impact of Russia’s invasion on the global economy or on consumer confidence, but said customer demand is still recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In terms of activity ... we think there’s still room to grow,” Mr. Tran said. “If you look at [the first fiscal quarter], there was still some restrictions on travel and stuff like that. We can see this pent up demand and as restrictions ease up we’re optimistic.”

In the bank’s U.S. arm, retail banking profit was $1.27-billion, up 27 per cent year over year. Revenue increased 6 per cent and provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default - fell sharply.

On Monday, TD made a major move to bulk up its U.S. retail banking operations, announcing a US$13.4-billion deal to buy Memphis, Tenn.-based First Horizon Corp.

Profit from the wholesale banking division was down 1 per cent to $434-million, as expenses increased faster than revenue while TD makes investments to expand the unit.

Total provisions for credit losses were $72-million, compared with $313-million a year earlier.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 89 cents per share.

