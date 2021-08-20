 Skip to main content
// //

Report on Business

TD Bank will make vaccinations mandatory for staff with option for rapid testing

James BradshawBanking Reporter
A TD Bank branch is seen in Halifax.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Toronto-Dominion Bank will require all employees to be fully vaccinated to enter the workplace or submit to added safety measures that include rapid testing.

The bank told its staff on Friday that starting November 1, “full vaccination of an approved COVID-19 vaccine will be a requirement for all TD colleagues entering the workplace,” in an internal memo from chief human resources officer Kenn Lalonde.

Employees will be “asked to register their vaccination status” with the bank by September 30. Those who are not fully vaccinated by Nov. 1, or have not disclosed their status, will be required to undergo mandatory rapid testing, wear a mask at all times, and complete a “learning module” about the benefits of vaccination.

Story continues below advertisement

TD’s announcement comes one day after Royal Bank of Canada was the country’s first major bank to say it will require all staff in Canada and the U.S to be fully vaccinated to work on the company’s premises. That followed an earlier announcement that Sun Life is requiring vaccination for employees in a voluntary pilot project to return to offices in Toronto, Montreal and Waterloo, Ont.

RBC to require COVID-19 vaccination for all in-person Canada and U.S. staff

Sun Life to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees volunteering to return to office

“This is the right thing to do to protect the health and safety of everyone who is working in TD locations, and we are encouraged that many other organizations have taken similar measures,” Mr. Lalonde said in the memo.

As recently as one month ago, Mr. Lalonde was one of several bank executives who said requiring employees to be vaccinated was “really not in our plans.” But more companies have adopted similar mandates. And last week, the federal government said it expects federally regulated employers to require vaccination for on-site staff, after announcing it will mandate vaccines for federal workers.

“We believe that the majority of TD colleagues have already been vaccinated. This is great news,” Mr. Lalonde said in the company memo. “However, COVID-19 remains with us and the Delta variant, which is far more contagious, is spreading in our communities, primarily to those who are unvaccinated. None of us want to see our health care systems stretched, new restrictions imposed, or businesses and schools closed again.”

Mr. Lalonde has said most TD employees will likely return to offices for two to four days per week, though some may work on site more often than others.

The bank promised to provide more details to staff about the new vaccination requirements in the coming days.

