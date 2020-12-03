TD beats profit estimates, boosted by sale of TD Ameritrade

Open this photo in gallery People pass a TD branch in the Toronto underground PATH network on Sept.16, 2020. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

TD Bank Group beat expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, boosted by the sale of TD Ameritrade.

The bank says it earned $5.14 billion or $2.80 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, up from $2.86 billion or $1.54 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue totalled $11.84 billion, up from $10.34 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Provisions for credit losses were $917 million, up from $891 million a year ago but down from nearly $2.19 billion in the third quarter.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $1.60 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of $1.59 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected TD to earn an adjusted profit of $1.28 per share in the quarter, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.