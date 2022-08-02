Toronto-Dominion Bank is acquiring New York-based Cowen Inc. for US$1.3-billion in an attempt to speed up its plans to expand its U.S. investment bank.

TD will pay the purchase price in cash, which amounts to US$39 per share of Cowen stock. That equates to a multiple of 1.7 times Cowen’s tangible book value, as of March 31.

Cowen is an independent dealer with 1,700 staff with a specialty in U.S. equities, and when added to TD Securities, the combined company will have revenue of about $6.8-billion. TD had already been spending money to bulk up TD Securities in the U.S., but the deal is expected to accelerate that plan and give the dealer a broader set of products and capabilities.

It is the second significant deal TD has made to boost its U.S. presence this year. In February, TD struck a US$13.4-billion deal to acquire First Horizon Corp., a retail and commercial-focused bank based in Memphis, Tenn. That deal has yet to close, pending regulatory approvals.

To raise the funds TD needs to buy Cowen, TD sold 28.4 million shares it owned in The Charles Schwab Corp. for US$1.9-billion. TD owned 13.4 per cent of Charles Schwab after it sold its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. to the rival company in 2020. TD now owns 12 per cent of Charles Schwab and the company said in a news release it has no current plans to sell more of the stock.

“The acquisition will provide new capabilities and increased depth in key business lines to meet our clients’ needs and will allow us to leverage our combined expertise, talent, and integrated offerings across a much larger client base,” said Bharat Masrani, TD’s chief executive officer, in a news release.

TD said the deal adds advisory, capital markets, equity execution and research expertise, including in environmental, social and governance research.

Should the deal with Cowen close, its chair and CEO, Jeffrey Solomon, will join TD Securities and report to its president and CEO, Riaz Ahmed. Parts of the combined business will be known as TD Cowen and led by Mr. Solomon.

In the first three years, TD expects to reap what it calls “revenue synergies” of US$300-million to US$350-million. The bank also expects the costs of retaining Cowen employees and merging the two businesses to add up to US$450-million over the same span.

Based on those estimates, TD expects the acquisition will modestly add to its profits in 2023.

The deal is expected to close in the first three months of 2023, subject to approvals from Cowen shareholders and regulators.

