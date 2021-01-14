 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Report on Business

TD buys Wells Fargo’s Canadian equipment-financing business

James BradshawBanking Reporter
A sign stands outside a TD branch in Ottawa on May 26, 2016.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying the Canadian equipment-financing business run by U.S. retail banking giant Wells Fargo & Co.

The deal announced Thursday is an attempt by TD to bulk up its own equipment-financing business in Canada, the bank said in a press release. The business run by Wells Fargo is headquartered in Mississauga, just west of Toronto, but also has regional offices in Montreal and Calgary.

The Wells Fargo business has about $1.5-billion in assets and more than 120 staff, providing loans and leases to businesses purchasing a wide range of commercial equipment.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but TD said the transaction is expected to close in the first half of this year but still needs approvals from regulators and under the Competition Act.

“In today’s challenging operating environment, businesses are looking to their bankers to help keep their fleets current, deliver new construction equipment to job sites and support manufacturing businesses with timely customized financing and leasing solutions,” said Darren Cooke, vice-president of TD Equipment Finance, in a news release.

The head of Wells Fargo Commercial Capital, David Marks, said in a statement that the sale of the business will “allow us to focus our efforts on our U.S. equipment-finance capabilities.”

In recent months, TD executives have signalled that the bank is open to making acquisitions, and the bank is currently flush with capital. But most of TD’s focus has been around increasing the bank’s market share in the southeastern U.S., especially in Florida, or acquiring a branded credit-card business in partnership with a U.S. retailer, similar to agreements TD already has with Target and Nordstrom.

At a virtual conference earlier this week TD’s chief executive officer, Bharat Masrani, said that “should there be a compelling opportunity, you would want us to look at it,” later adding: “I expect something will show up given the level of dislocations that have taken place” amid the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

