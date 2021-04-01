TD CEO cautions against rush to regulation in response to ballooning home prices

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

TD CEO cautions against rush to regulation in response to ballooning home prices

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bharat Masrani, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of TD Bank Group, outside the bank offices in downtown Toronto on Sept. 3, 2020.

Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

The chief executive of Toronto-Dominion Bank says there are “pockets of overheating” in Canada’s housing markets but cautions against rushing to make policy changes in response to ballooning home prices.

Bharat Masrani says a surge in demand for homes with more space, especially in smaller markets within striking distance of major cities, has combined with ultralow interest rates to compound a persistent supply shortage, driving prices much higher in some parts of the country.

Yet he advises against one of the more drastic proposed solutions: changing a capital gains exemption to introduce taxes on the sale of principal residences.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think that’s a difficult one politically,” Mr. Masrani said in an interview after the bank’s annual shareholders meeting Thursday. Most major economies provide some form of tax-exempt status for principal residences, and to change that would be “a major departure.”

Instead, he suggested, policy makers have other tools “that have worked well previously” to cool out-of-control housing markets, citing a stress test on mortgages that was made tougher in 2018. Those underwriting standards are still in force, which is a major reason Mr. Masrani is “not as worried” about the bank’s mortgage portfolio or its clients’ ability to repay their home loans. In the three months ended Jan. 31, TD’s residential mortgage balances increased almost 7-per-cent year over year, but the bank suffered almost no losses on those loans.

“I don’t want to say: Hey, there is no problem. There are pockets there that we need to watch,” Mr. Masrani said. “But do we need to rush in right now to say, ‘Oh my God, we’ve got a major problem’? That would not be my sense.”

Mr. Masrani has been calling for longer-term measures to increase the supply of housing for years. On that front, “instead of improving we are getting worse,” he said.

At the same time, he is urging governments to encourage consumers to spend some of the glut of savings they’ve built up in bank accounts during the pandemic at local businesses. Canada’s banks are sitting on $100-billion more in deposits than they had before the crisis, and Mr. Masrani said we need incentives to ensure that when a wave of renewed spending is unleashed, it doesn’t go solely to housing or tourist destinations abroad.

As one example, he cited a government program in Singapore that gave everyone 18 and older S$100 ($93) vouchers for discounts at local tourism businesses such as hotels, an industry vital to the country’s economy. The same approach could be applied to local shops and restaurants in Canada.

He also suggested governments could fund a sales tax holiday for a few months to encourage people to spend money locally, especially at small businesses. That is an idea that has also been put forward by Royal Bank of Canada CEO Dave McKay as a way to protect businesses that have been hit hardest by lockdown measures.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m sure policy makers are thinking on the same lines as I am,” Mr. Masrani said. “Because with all this pent up-demand, when the pandemic is behind us, if all those monies get spent overseas, that’s not going to be helpful for the local economy.”

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies