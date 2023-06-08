Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Toronto-Dominion Bank chief executive Bharat Masrani said he is not able to provide investors with more information about the regulatory issues that derailed its planned U.S. acquisition of First Horizon Corp., telling shareholders Thursday the bank has plenty of capital to grow in other ways.

During an investor presentation in Toronto, Mr. Masrani told investors there are rules that prevent the lender from answering questions about the issues that derailed the US$13.4-billion deal.

“The issue we are dealing with has nothing to do with our good faith dealings with customers,” Mr. Masrani said. “We are working with our regulators to put this matter behind us and I’m confident that in time, we will.”

TD and regulators have not disclosed the factors that drove the deal’s failure, leaving some investors and analysts concerned that the regulatory issues could hinder TD’s ability to do other deals, and that the lost deal could delay TD’s growth outlook.

In early May, TD walked away from its acquisition after difficulties securing regulatory approvals delayed the deal’s closing timeline indefinitely. During the lender’s second-quarter earnings conference in May, Mr. Masrani sidestepped questions on the matter, saying that TD can spend on other priorities that build its capabilities.

Media reports citing unnamed sources said the regulators’ concerns stemmed from issues with TD’s anti-money-laundering practices, but the bank has refused to comment on the issue.

During his presentation Thursday, Mr. Masrani highlighted TD’s peer-leading capital cushion that provides Canada’s second-largest bank with a significant platform to expand its dominance over rivals.

The bank has the highest capital buffer among the Big Six banks. Its common equity tier (CET1) ratio – a measure of a bank’s ability to sustain sour loans – towers at 15.3 per cent, well above the 11 per cent regulatory minimum. That means TD has billions of dollars to spend on organic growth, acquisitions, share buybacks and dividend increases.

Mr. Masrani said that even if economic conditions continue to worsen, TD’s capital position allows it to pursue “organic or inorganic opportunities that may arise and which TD may be uniquely positioned to pursue.”

The shareholder event focused on TD’s Canadian market, with the bank planning to host a separate presentation on its U.S. business at a later date.

Mr. Masrani said that in the past five years, TD has grown its revenue, earnings per share, and dividends faster than the peer average while investing in technology and sales platforms to help maintain and grow its significant deposit base. As high interest rates put pressure on deposits – a key source of funding for banks – competition in Canada’s banking sector is escalating as TD’s rivals also fight for customers’ cash.

