TD profit beats forecasts; sets aside $2.2-billion for potential loan losses

Toronto-Dominion Bank set aside another $2.2-billion to cover possible loan losses but still reported higher third-quarter profit than analysts expected with help from a dramatic spike in earnings from its wholesale banking arm.

TD earned $2.25-billion, or $1.21 per share, in the three months that ended July 31, compared with $3.25-billion, or $1.74 a share, in the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted for certain items, TD said it earned $1.25 per share, ahead of analysts' consensus estimate of $1.20 per share, according to Refinitiv.

The bank's provisions for credit losses - the funds banks hold in reserve to cover losses on soured loans - increased more than threefold when compared with a year earlier, but still declined meaningfully from the second quarter, when TD set aside an unprecedented $3.22-billion as the potential for losses surged as the coronavirus pandemic spread.

Nearly two thirds of those new provisions are to cover possible future losses on loans that are not yet delinquent, as TD gives greater weight to more pessimistic forecasts for a protracted recovery from the pandemic.

“We did increase our weighting on the downside economic scenarios ... to reflect the fact that this could take longer,” said Riaz Ahmed, TD’s chief financial officer, in an interview. “We are continuing to watch how the various regions do in terms of the pandemic transmission and [their] ability to contain it, and to keep their economies open and running and recovering, and so far we’ve been pleased with what we’ve seen.”

But TD is also expecting some of those loans that are still current to fall behind as payment deferrals granted on about 231,000 accounts in Canada and the U.S. with balances adding up to nearly $46-billion start to expire. A large number of deferrals TD granted on personal loans have already run out, but 12 per cent of its Canadian mortgage portfolio and 6 per cent of its U.S. mortgage book still have payments on pause.

"We are very mindful of the fact that various bank deferral programs and government relief programs have been so significant in continuing to help our customers and clients through the pandemic," Mr. Ahmed said.

TD is more heavily oriented toward retail banking than many of its peers, and saw profit from its Canadian retail division fall 33 per cent to $1.26-billion, while earnings from its U.S. retail unit dropped 48 per cent to $673-million despite a higher contribution from its investment in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. Both divisions felt the effects of contracting lending margins amid ultra-low interest rates, even as loan and deposit volumes increased.

In TD's U.S. bank, the net interest margin - which measures which measures the spread between what banks earn from loans and pay on deposits - fell 77 basis points year over year, to 2.5 per cent. (100 basis points equal one percentage point).

"Margin pressures, especially in the U.S., took a big bite - bigger than expected on both sides of the border," said Meny Grauman, an analyst at Scotia Capital Inc., in a note to clients.

Yet the wholesale banking division had its best-ever quarter, as profits soared 81 per cent higher to $442-million, continuing a trend of surging revenues from trading and underwriting at most of Canada's large lenders.

And TD’s capital level, which fell faster than peers’ last quarter, bounced back. The bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio - a measure of the buffer the bank has to absorb losses and continue lending - spiked to 12.5 per cent, currently the highest ratio among any of the Big Six banks.

“We don’t generally need this level of capital but we do like to maintain flexibility,” Mr. Ahmed said. “It is important through the pandemic to maintain strength in the balance sheet, not only to support our customers and clients, but also to look for attractive opportunities to deploy that capital should they arise.”

