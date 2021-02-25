TD profit climbs 10% as lower provisions for bad loans offset pressure on retail banking revenue

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s first-quarter profit rose 10 per cent as falling loan loss provisions offset pressure on retail banking revenue.
Provisions for credit losses - the funds banks earmark to cover loans that may go bad - fell 66 per cent to $313-million in the quarter. Although the bank added more provisions for loans that are past due, it also recovered $153-million from previous reserves that had been set aside to cover potential defaults on loans that are still current in its U.S. consumer lending portfolio.
In the three months that ended Jan. 31, TD earned $3.28-billion, or $1.77 per share, compared with $3-billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted for certain items, TD said it earned $1.83 per share, while analysts predicted adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, according to Refinitiv.
All six of Canada’s largest banks exceeded expectations by wide margins, as falling provisions for credit losses and surging returns from capital markets helped push profits back above prepandemic levels.
“We know the recovery’s not yet on solid ground, and there remains some significant uncertainty, but we’re encouraged by an improving economic outlook,” said Riaz Ahmed, TD’s chief financial officer, in an interview.
TD’s profit from Canadian retail banking increased 14 per cent to $2.04-billion, largely due to a sharp drop in provisions. Revenue rose 1 per cent as loan volumes increased, but profit margins on those loans continued to narrow.
Smaller lending margins and lower fees as customers spend less under lockdowns were a drag on TD’s profit from U.S. retail banking, which fell 13 per cent to $1-billion, compared with the same quarter in 2020.
“Over the last couple of quarters, we’ve been encouraged to see customer activity returning,” Mr. Ahmed said.
And the bank’s capital markets arm rebounded from a weaker first quarter a year ago with profit of $437-million, up 56 per cent year over year, but down from the previous two quarters.
TD’s capital reserves continued to swell, with its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio reaching 13.6 per cent. The bank has said it is open to making acquisitions in the U.S. if the right deal presents itself, and is flush with excess capital as regulators have temporarily stopped dividend increases and share buybacks.
In keeping with those regulations, TD’s quarterly dividend was unchanged at 79 cents per share.
