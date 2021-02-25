TD profit climbs 10% as lower provisions for bad loans offset pressure on retail banking revenue

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Register
AdChoices

TD profit climbs 10% as lower provisions for bad loans offset pressure on retail banking revenue

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s first-quarter profit rose 10 per cent as falling loan loss provisions offset pressure on retail banking revenue.

Provisions for credit losses - the funds banks earmark to cover loans that may go bad - fell 66 per cent to $313-million in the quarter. Although the bank added more provisions for loans that are past due, it also recovered $153-million from previous reserves that had been set aside to cover potential defaults on loans that are still current in its U.S. consumer lending portfolio.

In the three months that ended Jan. 31, TD earned $3.28-billion, or $1.77 per share, compared with $3-billion, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Adjusted for certain items, TD said it earned $1.83 per share, while analysts predicted adjusted earnings per share of $1.51, according to Refinitiv.

All six of Canada’s largest banks exceeded expectations by wide margins, as falling provisions for credit losses and surging returns from capital markets helped push profits back above prepandemic levels.

“We know the recovery’s not yet on solid ground, and there remains some significant uncertainty, but we’re encouraged by an improving economic outlook,” said Riaz Ahmed, TD’s chief financial officer, in an interview.

TD’s profit from Canadian retail banking increased 14 per cent to $2.04-billion, largely due to a sharp drop in provisions. Revenue rose 1 per cent as loan volumes increased, but profit margins on those loans continued to narrow.

Smaller lending margins and lower fees as customers spend less under lockdowns were a drag on TD’s profit from U.S. retail banking, which fell 13 per cent to $1-billion, compared with the same quarter in 2020.

“Over the last couple of quarters, we’ve been encouraged to see customer activity returning,” Mr. Ahmed said.

And the bank’s capital markets arm rebounded from a weaker first quarter a year ago with profit of $437-million, up 56 per cent year over year, but down from the previous two quarters.

Story continues below advertisement

TD’s capital reserves continued to swell, with its common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio reaching 13.6 per cent. The bank has said it is open to making acquisitions in the U.S. if the right deal presents itself, and is flush with excess capital as regulators have temporarily stopped dividend increases and share buybacks.

In keeping with those regulations, TD’s quarterly dividend was unchanged at 79 cents per share.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies