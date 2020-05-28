 Skip to main content
TD profit drops 52% as loan-loss provisions surge, consumer activity slows amid pandemic

James BradshawBanking Reporter
Toronto-Dominion Bank's second-quarter profit fell 52-per-cent as Canada's most retail-focused lender suffered from a surge in expected loan losses and a slow-down in consumer activity amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the three months that ended April 30, TD set aside $3.22-billion in provisions to cover loans that may become delinquent, compared with $633-million a year ago. Most of those reserves are based on forward-looking models that try to anticipate future losses, but loans that are currently impaired also rose, mostly in the oil and gas sector.

TD reported profit of $1.52-billion, or 80 cents per share, compared with $3.17-billion, or $1.70, a year ago.

Adjusted to exclude amortization and acquisition costs, TD said its adjusted earnings per share was 85 cents, matching analysts average estimate, according to Refinitiv.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 79 cents per share.

Profit from Canadian banking, which is TD's largest division, fell 37 per cent to $1.17-billion, mostly because of higher provisions for credit losses. Loans and deposits increased, and revenue was up 1 per cent, but lower interest rates squeezed profit margins on lending.

TD's U.S. retail banking arm, which has roughly 1,200 branches across the eastern United States, felt the decline in customer activity more acutely, with profit down 73 per cent to $336-million. Excluding profit contributed by the bank's stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., which is being sold to Charles Schwab Corp., TD's U.S. retail profit was down 90 per cent to $102-million, as revenue declined.

In TD's wholesale banking division, profit was 5 per cent lower than a year ago, as higher provisions for credit losses eclipsed a 42-per-cent rise in revenue, year over year, driven by strong trading results and debt underwriting fees.

The bank's capital levels were solid, with a common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 11 per cent, down from 11.7 per cent a year ago. The CET1 ratio is a key measure of a bank's health and resilience, watched closely by investors as the coronavirus crisis has put intense pressure on banks' lending.

Return on equity declined to 6.9 per cent, from 16.5 per cent a year earlier.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
