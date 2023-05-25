Open this photo in gallery: A pedestrian walks past a TD Bank branch in Toronto's financial district.Alex Lupul/The Canadian Press

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T reported worse-than-expected profit as the lender as loan loss provisions surge on the threat of a recession and heated borrowing costs weigh on consumers.

TD earned $3.35-billion, or $1.72 per share, in the three months that ended April 30. That compared with $3.81-billion, or $2.07 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, the bank said it earned $1.94 per share. That fell below the $2.08 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“TD’s retail businesses in both Canada and the United States continued to show strong revenue and earnings growth this quarter, with robust customer originations and loan volumes,” TD chief executive officer Bharat Masrani said in a statement. “Investments in differentiated wealth and insurance products and the close of the Cowen acquisition expanded our offerings and strengthened the competitive advantages of these businesses.”

TD is the fifth major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia BNS-T and Bank of Montreal BMO-T reported results Wednesday, missing expectations. Royal Bank of Canada RY-T released results Thursday that fell below what analysts anticipated, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s CM-T earnings were better-than-expected. National Bank of Canada NA-T reports next week.

In the quarter, TD set aside $599-million in provisions for credit losses — the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was lower than analysts anticipated, and included $48-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, TD set aside $27-million in provisions, as loan loss reserves began to edge higher from the reversals issued in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, when default rates were more resilient than expected.

Total revenue rose to $12.36-billion to $11.26-billion from the same quarter a year prior. But expenses also ticked higher to $6.99-billion from $6.03-billion.

Canadian personal and commercial banking profit was $1.63-billion, up 4 per cent from a year earlier, as loan volumes edged higher, offsetting a jump in loan loss provisions. And profit from the bank’s U.S. arm was rose 3 per cent to $1.41-billion.

The wealth management and insurance division generated $563-million of profit, down 16 per cent. And capital markets profit dropped 58 per cent to $150-million, dragged down by acquisition and integration costs related to TD’s takeover of New York-based investment bank Cowen Inc, as well as higher provisions.