 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Report on Business

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

TD profit gains on reversal of pandemic loan-loss provisions, rise in retail banking revenue

James BradshawBanking Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Toronto-Dominion Bank reported higher third-quarter profit as retail banking revenue increased and the bank reversed loan loss provisions earmarked earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Retail banking loans in Canada rose 7 per cent, driven by strong demand for mortgages, but TD also leaned on higher fee-based revenues that help offset narrower profit margins on loans squeezed by low interest rates.

In the bank’s U.S. retail arm, loans fell 5 per cent year over year as customers flush with cash paid down balances. But revenue from the division increased 5 per cent as customers have started to spend more on purchases such as dining in restaurants and travel.

Story continues below advertisement

TD had record sales on credit cards in the third quarter, driven by pent up demand for purchases as public health restrictions ease.

“What we’re particularly encouraged by is we’ve seen those levels of activity on our cards and really some of the industries where we are particularly strong - for instance, our presence in the travel space - is only beginning to recover,” said chief financial officer Riaz Ahmed, in an interview. “So we’re very well positioned to participate in the continued recovery.”

For the quarter that ended July 31, TD reported profit of $3.545-billion, or $1.92 per share, compared with $2.25-billion, or $1.21 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted for certain items, TD said it earned $1.96 per share, ahead of analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.92 per share, according to Refinitiv.

All six major banks reported third-quarter profits that beat analysts’ expectations this week, but TD surpassed estimates by the narrowest margin of 4 cents per share.

Like its peers, rising confidence in an economic recovery even as the Delta variant spreads helped TD recover provisions for credit losses that had been earmarked early in the COVID-19 pandemic to cover loans that were at risk of default. The bank released $37-million in the quarter, after setting aside nearly $2.2-billion a year ago.

“We remain confident in the economic recovery,” Mr. Ahmed said. “The Delta variant is driving an increase in case counts. But look, at the same time, as vaccination takes hold, we remain confident in our collective ability to maintain the re-opening of the economy and to keep on our path to recovery, acknowledging that conditions remain fluid for now.”

Story continues below advertisement

Third-quarter profit from TD’s Canadian retail banking division was up 68 per cent to $2.13-billion, compared with a year earlier. And TD’s U.S. retail profit nearly doubled year over year to $1.295-billion. But both profit totals declined modestly from the second quarter.

The bank’s wholesale division reported profit of $330-million, as busy levels of market activity over the past several quarters started to calm.

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 79 cents per share as the country’s banking regulator has temporarily restricted dividend increases.

TD also announced Thursday that it has appointed Cherie Brant, a partner in the Indigenous law group at Borden Ladner Gervais LLP. Her legal expertise includes areas such as energy and Indigenous infrastructure, and she has experience in environment, social and governance issues.Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies