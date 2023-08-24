Open this photo in gallery: A person makes their way past a Toronto-Dominion Bank in Toronto's financial district.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

Toronto-Dominion Bank TD-T reported lower third-quarter profit that missed analysts’ estimates as higher expenses and provisions for potentially bad loans dragged on earnings.

TD earned $2.96-billion, or $1.57 per share, in the three months that ended July. 31. That compared with $3.21-billion, or $1.75 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including costs related to TD’s terminated deal to takeover First Horizon Corp., the bank said it earned $1.99 per share. That fell below the $2.04 per share analysts expected, according to Refinitiv.

“TD delivered strong revenue growth in the quarter and demonstrated the value of its diversified business mix in a challenging economic environment,” TD chief executive officer Bharat Masrani said in a statement.

The bank also announced that it plans to repurchase 90-million shares as the bank sits on a pile of surplus capital following the termination of its deal for Tennessee-based First Horizon Corp. The move comes after it launched a share buyback program for 30-million shares in May, a few weeks after the takeover collapsed. In the third quarter, it repurchased 14.3-million in common shares under that buyback program.

“We have significant excess capital and we’re happy to return that back to shareholders,” TD chief financial officer Kelvin Tran said in an interview. “This 90-million share buyback will go a long way to absorb some of that excess.”

TD is the second major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada RY-T also released results Thursday, posting profit that beat analyst expectations. Canada’s largest bank also said that its number of full-time employees fell 1 per cent from last quarter, and it expects to further decrease its workforce by 1 per cent to 2 per cent next quarter. The rest of the Big Six banks report financial results next week.

TD’s employee base grew about 1 per cent from the previous quarter. While Mr. Tran did not comment on potential job losses, he said that the lender is investing in niche specialties where it plans to grow its businesses, including technology and automation.

In the quarter, TD set aside $766-million in provisions for credit losses - the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $103-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses.

In the same quarter last year, TD set aside $351-million in provisions.

Total revenue rose 17 per cent in the quarter, to $12.78-billion. But expenses climbed 24 per cent to $7.58-billion, which the bank said was driven by higher staff-related costs and payments related to the failed First Horizon deal and the takeover of New York-based investment bank Cowen Inc.

Canadian personal and commercial banking profit was $1.66-billion, down 1 per cent from a year earlier, as higher provisions for credit losses offset revenue growth. Loan balances edged higher by 6 per cent year-over-year.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm was down 9 per cent at $1.31-billion, weighed down by higher credit loss reserves and charges related to the First Horizon deal.

The wealth management and insurance division generated $504-million of profit, down 12 per cent as more severe weather events and lower transaction revenue impacted offset a slight revenue increase.

And capital markets profit was relatively flat at $272-million, which includes the first full quarter of revenue from TD’s acquisition of Cowen, as well as acquisition and integration costs.