TD profit tops forecasts as loan-loss provisions ease, wholesale unit rebounds

James BradshawBanking Reporter
A man passes the TD Centre in Toronto's Financial District on June 24, 2020.

Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Toronto-Dominion Bank’s core quarterly earnings edged higher in the fourth quarter, as provisions for loan losses eased and the bank’s wholesale division rebounded strongly from unusually weak results in the same quarter last year.

As expected, TD booked a gain of nearly $2.3-billion in the quarter after selling its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. to Charles Schwab Corp. That drove quarterly profit to $5.14-billion, or $2.80 per share, compared with $2.86-billion, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier.

Adjusted to exclude that gain and other special items, TD earned $2.97-billion, or $1.60 per share, an increase of less than 1 per cent from $2.95-billion, or $1.59 per share, in the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expected adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 per share, according to Refinitiv.

TD booked $917-million in provisions for credit losses, which are the funds banks earmark to cover losses from loans that may default in future, in the fourth quarter. That was only a modest increase compared with the same quarter last year, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and well below analysts’ $1.6-billion prediction.

The gain from the Schwab deal, which gives TD a 13.5-per-cent stake in Charles Schwab, also helped drive TD’s capital levels higher. The bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio – a key measure of its resilience in times of stress – surged to 13.1 per cent, higher than any other major Canadian bank by a wide margin.

Profit from Canadian retail baking rose by 3 per cent to $1.8-billion, as lending margins that had tightened over the last year because of low interest rates ticked slightly higher again.

And the bank’s wholesale division reported profit of $486-million, which was $326-million higher than the same quarter last year. Revenue from trading was a key factor, rising 85 per cent amid volatile markets.

But TD’s U.S. retail banking arm fared less well, as narrowing margins on loans helped drive profit down 27 per cent to $871-million, compared with a year earlier. The bank also built up provisions against possible losses in its U.S. commercial real estate portfolio in the quarter.

In keeping with guidance from regulators, TD kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at 79 cents per share.

