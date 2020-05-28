 Skip to main content
TD profit tumbles as loan-loss provisions soar

The Canadian Press
Pedestrians walk past a TD branch in Toronto on April 16, 2020. The bank reported quarterly results on Thursday.

Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

TD Bank Group reported its provisions for credit losses soared to nearly $3.22 billion in its second quarter as it reported a profit of nearly $1.52 billion.

The bank’s provisions for credit losses were up from $633 million in the same quarter last year as the COVID-19 pandemic tore through the economy.

TD says its profit for the quarter totalled 80 cents per diluted share, down from $3.17 billion or $1.70 per diluted share a year ago.

On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned 85 cents per share in its most recent quarter, down from $1.75 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of 89 cents per share for the quarter, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

TD chief executive Bharat Masrani says the bank began the crisis from a position of strength, with a high quality balance sheet and strong liquidity and capital positions.

“The bank will continue to help our customers, colleagues and communities as we work to recover from the current crisis and work with governments, regulators and other stakeholders to rebuild our economies,” Masrani said.

Related topics

Tickers mentioned in this story
