TD fixes problem that hampered online and mobile banking services

The Toronto-Dominion Bank says it has resolved a problem that temporarily prevented customers from accessing its U.S. online and mobile banking services.

The bank says the problem was caused by fibre issues at a service provider that impacted companies in many industries.

It says the issue was quickly identified and resolved.

TD, which apologized for any disruption, says the issue didn’t impact its Canadian banking services.

