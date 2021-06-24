TD shuffles senior ranks, taps Riaz Ahmed as next TD Securities chief executive

Toronto-Dominion Bank is shuffling its senior ranks as the long-time head of its investment dealer prepares to retire.
Bob Dorrance will step down as chief executive officer of TD Securities on Sept. 1, after leading the dealer since 2005, but stay on as its chairman. He will also continue to advise Bharat Masrani, TD’s CEO, extending a close relationship between the two senior bankers.
“Bob is an exceptional leader, whose insight and counsel are sought by CEOs, boards and market participants around the world,” Mr. Masrani said in a statement.
Succeeding Mr. Dorrance as CEO of TD Securities is Riaz Ahmed, who has been TD’s chief financial officer since 2016 and joined the bank 25 years ago.
Kelvin Tran, the bank’s executive vice-president of enterprise finance, will be promoted to CFO and join its top executive team.
The changes also redraw the succession plan for TD Securities. Robbie Pryde, who has been considered a possible successor to Mr. Dorrance, and Moti Jungreis have both been promoted to executive vice-chairs at the dealer. They will report to Mr. Ahmed.
“Technological progress and new market dynamics continue to transform the securities industry, and I am confident that Riaz and the TD Securities team will continue to build on our competitive advantages, serve our clients and chart future growth,” Mr. Masrani said.
The bank also announced that Barbara Hooper, the executive vice-president of corporate development, treasury and strategic sourcing, will join the senior executive team that reports directly to Mr. Masrani.
