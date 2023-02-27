Toronto-Dominion Bank said on Monday it will pay US$1.21-billion to settle a lawsuit from investors accusing the bank of contributing to one of the world’s largest Ponzi schemes.

The bank was accused of missing or ignoring red flags in a scheme led by Allen Stanford, a former Texas billionaire whose financial empire unraveled in 2009 to reveal a US$7.2-billion fraud. The litigation alleged that TD was liable for massive investor losses because it operated bank accounts for Mr. Stanford’s offshore companies for nearly two decades.

TD has continually denied allegations of liability, or that it knowingly neglected risks in Mr. Stanford’s business. The bank said in a statement that “acted properly at all times.”

“TD elected to settle the matter to avoid the distraction and uncertainty of continuing a long legal proceeding,” the lender said.

Two other banks also agreed to settle the lawsuit while denying any liability. London-based HSBC Holdings Plc will pay US$40-million and Texas-based Independent Bank Group Inc. , formerly Bank of Houston, will pay US$100-million.

In recent years, the TD also went to court in Canada over the accusations. An Ontario judge dismissed the US$4.5-billion lawsuit in 2021 over TD’s role in providing bank accounts involved in the Ponzi scheme. After a trial that ran more than one month, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice decided “there is no basis to conclude that TD Bank knew or suspected” that Mr. Stanford engaged in fraudulent behaviour, and that the lender did not owe a duty of care to protect its clients from abuse by company insiders.

Mr. Stanford used TD accounts first opened in 1991 to move billions of dollars across borders for investors who bought products through Stanford International Bank Ltd., an offshore company in Antigua and Barbuda. Mr. Stanford is serving 110 years in prison after looting investor money and using it for lavish purchases, including buying a Caribbean island, private jets, helicopters and mansions.

As part of the settlement, TD said it will post a legal provision of about US$1.2-billion after tax in its first quarter financial results, which are set to be released on Thursday.

The financial blow comes as Canada’s banks face regulatory pressure to hold larger amounts of money as a cushion against turbulent economic times. Meanwhile, TD is putting its peer-leading excess capital to use by acquiring Tennessee-based First Horizon Corp. and New York-based boutique investment bank Cowen Inc.

In December, Canada’s banking regulator increased the domestic stability buffer (DSB), meaning banks must store more capital during good economic times to limit the damage from downturns. The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) also increased the maximum level to which the DSB can rise, opening the possibility of the minimum CET1 ratio reaching 12 per cent, from the current 11 per cent.

The legal settlement could lower TD’s common equity tier (CET1) ratio, a key measure of a bank’s ability to cover sour loans, to about 15.9 per cent from 16.2 per cent – a “notable capital hit,” according to NBC Financial Markets analyst Gabriel Dechaine. By the second fiscal quarter, which ends Apr. 30, TD’s ratio could fall to 11.6 per cent including the impact of the acquisitions, he added.

Even so, TD should not have to raise equity as it could instead rely on drumming up capital internally, or by further selling some of its stake in Charles Schwab Corp., Mr. Dechaine said.

TD is one of several banks to take a large legal charges in recent months. In mid-February, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said it agreed to pay US$770-million after it was found liable for losses incurred by a New York hedge fund in debt deals related to the 2008 U.S. housing crisis.

On Friday, the bank released first quarter earnings and recorded a 77 per cent drop in net income largely because of legal provision of $1.17-billion announced before the bank finalized its settlement. But even after the capital hit, its CET1 ratio beat analyst expectations, landing at 11.6 per cent.

In November, a Minnesota bankruptcy court found the U.S. arm of Bank of Montreal liable for US$564-million in damages in a lawsuit related to one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history. In its fourth-quarter earnings release in December, the lender set aside $1.14-billion in legal provisions as it prepares to appeal the decision.