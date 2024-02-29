Toronto-Dominion Bank reported first-quarter profit that beat analysts’ estimates as the lender booked record revenue in its capital markets division, offsetting rising provisions for loans that could default.

TD earned $2.8-billion, or $1.55 per share, in the three months that ended Jan. 31. That compared with $1.58-billion, or $0.82 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted to exclude certain items, including costs related to the restructuring charges announced last quarter and its acquisition of New York-based investment bank Cowen, TD said it earned $2 per share. That topped the $1.89 per share analysts expected, according to data from the London Stock Exchange Group.

“TD had a good start to the year, with revenue growth reflecting higher fee-income from our markets-driven businesses, including the contribution from TD Cowen, and higher volumes and deposit margins in the Canadian personal and commercial bank,” TD chief executive officer Bharat Masrani said in a statement. “Expense growth moderated from last quarter as we made progress on our restructuring initiatives, delivering efficiencies across the bank.”

The bank kept its quarterly dividend unchanged at $1.02 per share.

TD is the final major Canadian bank to report earnings for the fiscal first quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also released results on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada and National Bank of Canada reported financial results earlier this week.

TD booked $213-million in after-tax restructuring charges, adding to the $266-million it posted for the program last quarter. Last year, any of the banks trimmed expenses through measures including job cuts and real estate reductions. TD expects to post savings of about $400-million pretax in 2024.

The lender is targeting a 3-per-cent reduction in its work force through initiatives including employee severance and other personnel-related costs and reducing its real estate footprint.

In the quarter, TD set aside $1-billion in provisions for credit losses – the funds banks set aside to cover loans that may default. That was higher than analysts anticipated, and included $67-million against loans that are still being repaid, based on models that use economic forecasting to predict future losses. In the same quarter last year, TD had set aside $690-million in provisions.

Total revenue rose 12 per cent in the quarter to $13.7-billion as expenses decreased 1 per cent to $8-billion.

Canadian personal and commercial banking profit was $1.79-billion, up 3 per cent from a year earlier, as revenue growth was offset by higher expenses and provisions.

Profit from the bank’s U.S. arm fell 43 per cent to $670-million as a decrease in the earnings contributed from TD’s investment in Charles Schwab Corp. weighed on results.

The wealth management and insurance division’s profit was flat at $555-million of profit as higher insurance service expenses offset a rise in revenue.

Capital markets profit fell 38 per cent to $205-million on higher expenses related to the integration of TD’s Cowen acquisition. But revenue jumped 32 per cent to $1.78-billion on higher activity through Cowen, as well as a boost in equity commissions, lending revenue from syndicated and leveraged finance, trading and underwriting fees.