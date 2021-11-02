A wave of changes in the senior ranks of Toronto-Dominion Bank continues as Moti Jungreis, the head of global markets at TD Securities, will retire in January after more than 25 years at the bank.

Chris Vogel, the current head of foreign exchange, North American fixed income and repo, and Tim Wiggan, who leads equities and commodities, will be named co-heads of global markets to succeed Mr. Jungreis.

The investment dealer announced the change, which takes effect Jan. 3, in an internal memo from TD Securities CEO Riaz Ahmed on Tuesday. Mr. Ahmed recently took over as head of the dealer after the retirement of long-time boss Bob Dorrance. And the bank has announced a number of other senior executive changes, including swapping the heads of its retail banking operations in Canada and the U.S. starting in the new year.

Mr. Jungreis has agreed to help Mr. Vogel and Mr. Wiggan with the transition to their new roles until June of next year. He joined TD in 1996 as a sales and trading associate and had recently been promoted to executive vice-chair of TD Securities.

“He mentored great leaders for the future, including through the pandemic, and his deep expertise, ingenuity and market insights have helped us to provide clients and our teams with the steady guidance for success,” Mr. Ahmed said in the memo.

