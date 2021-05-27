 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Report on Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

TD tops expectations as second-quarter profit more than doubles

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The exterior of a TD branch in Toronto's Financial District, on Feb. 25, 2021.

Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

TD Bank Group beat expectations as its second-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago and the bank recovered some of its provisions for credit losses.

TD said Thursday it earned $3.7-billion or $1.99 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, up from a profit of $1.5-billion or 80 cents per share a year ago.

The improvement came as TD posted a $377-million recovery of credit losses for its latest quarter compared with a provision for credit losses of $3.2-billion a year ago at the start of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

TD CEO Bharat Masrani said TD reported strong results in the second quarter, reflecting the underlying strength of its diversified businesses, improving economic conditions and its prudent approach to managing risk.

“While we are encouraged by the progress being made on vaccinations, COVID-19 continues to be a factor in our lives and our focus remains on the safety of our people and on supporting the evolving needs of our customers and clients,” Masrani said.

Revenue at TD totalled $10.2-billion, down from $10.5-billion in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, TD says it earned $2.04 per diluted share in its latest quarter, up from 85 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.76 per share, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

TD said its Canadian retail business earned $2.18-billion, up from $1.17-billion a year ago, helped by a recovery of credit losses and record results in its wealth and insurance operations.

In the U.S., TD said its retail business, which includes its investment in the Charles Schwab Corp., earned $1.32-billion, up from $336-million in the same quarter last year.

Story continues below advertisement

TD’s wholesale banking group, which includes its capital markets and investment banking operations, earned $383-million in its latest quarter, up from $209-million a year ago, as a recovery of credit losses was partially offset by lower revenue and higher non-interest expenses.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies