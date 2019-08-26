 Skip to main content

Teachers' executive Rosemarie McClean appointed to UN pension fund

Teachers’ executive Rosemarie McClean appointed to UN pension fund

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
A top Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan executive has been appointed by the United Nations to head the international organization’s staff pension fund.

Teachers’ says Rosemarie McClean is leaving at the end of the year to become chief executive of the United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund.

Ms. McClean is the chief operating officer of enterprise operations at Teachers’ and has been with the pension fund for 33 years.

Her departure comes as Teachers’ chief executive Ron Mock is set to retire at the end of the year.

The pension plan says her final day at Teachers’ will be Dec. 31 and she will take on her new role at the UN on Jan. 1.

The UN says the market value of its pension fund is US$67.4-billion, with investments in 102 countries and regions, according to its website.

