Teachers names Jo Taylor new CEO; Ron Mock to retire

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan said its head of international investing will become its next leader when chief executive officer Ron Mock retires next year.
Jo Taylor, currently Teachers’ executive managing director, global development, will become CEO on Jan. 1, the pension plan said Tuesday. Mr. Taylor, a 35-year veteran of the investment industry, joined Teachers in 2012 to lead Europe, Middle East and Africa operations. Teachers elevated him to his current role in August, 2018.
An electrical engineer by training, Mr. Mock worked at investment dealer Burns Fry and founded his own trading firm. He has been at Teachers since 2001, heading the fixed-income portfolio before rising to CEO in January, 2014.
During his tenure as CEO, Teachers’ assets increased from by $50.3-billion to $191.1-billion as of Dec. 31. During that period, the fund returned an annual average of 8 per cent, net of investment costs. Teachers says those returns added $14.2-billion to assets above and beyond its policy benchmark returns.
The fund provides the pensions of the province of Ontario's 327,000 active and retired teachers.
Teachers said Tuesday that Mr. Mock oversaw an expansion of its international focus, boosting the London and Hong Kong offices. He also made the decision that the Toronto office will move from its current location at Yonge and Finch to downtown in 2023.
In a statement, Mr. Mock said Mr. Taylor’s “extensive global investing experience over the last 35 years, his strategic vision and his passion for the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan and its success make Jo an excellent choice.”
Mr. Taylor spent 20 years with 3i Group plc, an international private equity and infrastructure investor, where he held a number of senior roles including CEO of its U.S. subsidiary. He holds an MBA from Manchester Business School and a bachelor’s degree from London University.
In 2018, Mr. Mock made $5.6-million in salary, bonus, an award from Teachers’ long-term incentive plan and an increase in the value of his pension. Mr. Taylor made $2.85-million.
