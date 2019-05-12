Teachers, OMERS increasing investments in growing private companies

Two of Canada’s biggest pension plans are increasing their investments in growing private companies, particularly in the tech space, a move that could provide more capital to Canadian entrepreneurs.
Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is launching a new investment department, Teachers’ Innovation Platform, to focus on late-stage venture capital and “growth equity” investments in companies that use technology to disrupt incumbents and create new sectors.
Meanwhile, the new Growth Equity department at the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System is designed to bridge a gap between venture-capital funding of early stage companies and the private-equity investments OMERS makes in more established companies.
In both cases, the funds’ investment leaders stress that their size and global reach mean they’ll be looking around the world for new investments. Still, the new efforts raise the prospect the Canadian pensions will be in the mix for domestic funding deals in the tens of millions, or hundreds of millions, of dollars. They would face international players such as Madison Dearborn Partners and Warburg Pincus, who until now have had essentially no Canadian competition for domestic deals.
Teachers’ named Olivia Steedman, a 17-year veteran of the plan, as a senior managing director in charge of Teachers Innovation Platform. Ms. Steedman will report to chief investment officer Ziad Hindo. The department starts with 10 people, but Teachers’ says it has the potential to double in two to three years based on opportunities.
Teachers’ isn’t starting out with a specific amount of capital for it, but Mr. Hindo says “we’re very committed to it. And that means we will likely commit a significant amount of capital as we start scouring the earth for those partners in the new economy sector.”
Ms. Steedman says the plan has been looking into such companies for a while now.
“With billions of people connected by mobile devices and all the data processing power, robotics and biotechnology – with all these things coming to bear, we thought there is a giant opportunity set emerging, and it’s really incumbent upon us to ... create this new department,” she says.
Mr. Hindo says the department will build expertise that it can share across all of Teachers’ departments and asset classes.
OMERS Growth Equity is led by Mark Shulgan, hired in 2018 from Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. The division is a repositioning of a group called Platform Investments that used various methods of investing, including sending OMERS’ money to outside investment funds.
“Over time we learned that we were better to follow the OMERS playbook that OMERS Ventures and [its] private equity [department] had established, to come up with a direct investing strategy to gain exposure to earlier stage innovation,” says Mr. Shulgan, who had years of direct-investing experience at CPPIB.
“At OMERS we’ve got a well-established private equity program, we have a very well-established ventures program, but what we were missing was that ability to address the companies that were in the middle of those two strategies.”
OMERS has a team of 10 in Growth Equity, a mix of new hires and existing employees, and will commit money as needed to fund deals.
“From an investment size standpoint, we’re looking to make meaningful investments,” Mr. Shulgan says. “Somewhere between $50 and $300 million dollars and I would pick the middle as being kind of the sweet spot for us.”
Both plans say the new efforts could lead to more Canadian financing, but they emphasize overall returns to the portfolio, which ultimately benefit their plan members, are what guides them.