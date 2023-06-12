Open this photo in gallery: The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board office is shown in Toronto, Sept. 28, 2021.COLE BURSTON/The Canadian Press

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan is bringing its real estate investment operations in-house and preparing to name Sal Iacono as the new chief executive of Cadillac Fairview Corp. Ltd., as the long-time head of the real estate company, John Sullivan, prepares to retire.

Mr. Sullivan will step down from Cadillac Fairview, which the Teachers’ pension plan owns, on Nov. 1 after 25 years at the company. Mr. Iacono, the current executive vice-president of operations, will take over with Mr. Sullivan staying on as an adviser.

By next January, Teachers’ plans to create an in-house real estate group that will take charge of its investing in the sector. Teachers’ will absorb the entire 37-person team of investment professionals from Cadillac Fairview and launch a search for a global head of real estate to lead it, the pension plan announced Monday.

Cadillac Fairview will continue to own, operate and develop real estate as Teachers’ takes over the investing activities.

Teachers’ framed the change as a way to create a more consistent approach to investing in real estate that better matches the model it uses for other asset classes such as infrastructure and private equity. Until now, investing in real estate has been managed by Cadillac Fairview as a subsidiary, but bringing it in-house is intended to allow for more information sharing and make it easier to co-source deals, according to a news release.

The real estate investment group will be “a strategic complement to our existing investment teams across other asset classes,” said Ziad Hindo, Teachers’ chief investment officer, in a prepared statement.

The change comes amid a dramatic shift in the investing climate for real estate, as pressure is rising on commercial real estate, with evolving hybrid working habits driving office vacancy rates higher and retail customer’s shopping preferences changing.

In 2022, Teachers’ real estate portfolio – invested through Cadillac Fairview – lost 3.5 per cent, falling short of a benchmark portfolio it uses to measure its performance, which gained 6.7 per cent. Valuations on its Canadian retail and office portfolios, which make up a large proportion of Teachers’ real estate investments, fell as those properties underperformed.

Mr. Iacono has been at Cadillac Fairview since 2008, where he led the investments team and was a senior vice-president of development, before he took over operations.

“I am confident that given his extensive experience, broad network, and strong leadership capabilities that he is well-placed to lead CF in the coming years,” said Jeff Jacobson, chair of Cadillac Fairview’s board, in a statement.

Mr. Sullivan has been CF’s CEO since 2011 and has guided the real estate company as it built its portfolio of retail, office and mixed-use properties, including major malls such as Toronto’s Eaton Centre. Teachers’ real estate portfolio is now worth $28-billion and make up 12 per cent of its $247-billion in assets.

Mr. Sullivan was instrumental in helping land U.S. luxury retail Nordstrom Inc. as an anchor tenant for some of its malls, and worked to build Cadillac Fairview’s brand into more of a household name. But with Nordstrom pulling out of Canada, some of Cadillac Fairview’s malls have been left scrambling to find new anchor tenants to fill the spaces it is leaving empty.

“Together we have built an unmatched portfolio, transformed cities across Canada and built exciting partnerships with some of the best companies in the world,” Mr. Sullivan said in a statement.

