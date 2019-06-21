 Skip to main content

Report on Business Teachers sells major stake in Hudson’s Bay Co.

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Teachers sells major stake in Hudson’s Bay Co.

Marina Strauss Retailing Reporter
Comments

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan has sold a major stake in Hudson’s Bay Co. to other investors, two sources said.

The sources said Teachers sold the shares late this week at $9.45 a piece, which is the price that HBC executive chairman Richard Baker and a group of HBC majority shareholders are offering to take the retailer private. The sources were granted anonymity by the Globe because they are not authorized to speak publicly.

Teachers had an agreement in January to sell its roughly 10-per-cent stake in HBC to Mr. Baker and his group for $9.45 a share. But this week, Teachers and Mr. Baker’s group agreed to let that deal lapse. Some industry sources have suggested that Mr. Baker’s go-private transaction at $9.45 a share would have given him a better chance at succeeding because Teachers would become part of HBC’s minority shareholders. Mr. Baker’s group needs a majority of the minority to accept the offer for it to be successful.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokeswoman for Teachers declined to comment.

HBC’s stock closed at $9.73 a share on Friday, up 2.8 per cent on the day on the Toronto Stock Exchange - above the $9.45-a-share offer price.

Bloomberg reported earlier Friday that Teachers had sold its stake.

Your time is valuable. Have the Top Business Headlines newsletter conveniently delivered to your inbox in the morning or evening. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter