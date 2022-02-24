One of Canada’s largest investors, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, says the recent swoon in prices of publicly traded technology stocks is now spreading to private markets.

“Over the last three months, we’ve seen a lot of the valuation expectations decline” among private tech companies seeking financing, Thomas Birch, managing director of global venture capital and technology for the Caisse, said in an interview. The Caisse, which reported 2021 results on Thursday, is one of Canada’s largest technology investors, with $3-billion in venture capital and $7-billion in later-stage growth equity investments.

That follows a drop in values for publicly traded tech companies: Shares in top quartile companies on the Bessemer Emerging Cloud Index, which tracks publicly traded cloud software vendors, now trade for a multiple of 11.3 times the ratio of their enterprise value to forecast revenues for the next year. The median is 7.5 times. Both are less than half their levels six months earlier, but closer to longer-term averages. Fast-growing software companies are typically valued based on a multiple of revenues, as many are not profitable.

But some privately held technology companies seeking financing “still want 20″ times multiples, Mr. Birch said, adding that this is too rich in the current climate to justify their expected returns. “We’ve said, ‘come on guys, if your exit value in three years [still reflects the lower multiples], how can you demand such a premium?’ I think there are still some [investors] prepared to pay” at the higher valuations. “But we definitely will not pay that. … The valuations have come down dramatically.”

Technology stocks have sold off sharply since fall over concerns about imminent interest rate hikes to combat inflation, particularly for companies that still lose money. Those fears were exacerbated after Russia invaded Ukraine on Wednesday, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ market rebounded on Thursday from an early drop to close up 3.3 per cent.

Still, the S&P/TSX capped information technology index and Bessemer index have both shed more than 20 per cent of their value in 2022, while all but one of the 16 technology companies that went public on the Toronto Stock Exchange last year have traded below their issue price.

“Obviously, the appetite for these names that still need to prove themselves out is not there,” National Bank Financial analyst Richard Tse said.

Shopify’s multiple – reflecting what investors are willing to pay for the stock – has dropped to around 12, from a pandemic-high of 46.7 in July, 2020, and lower than its 20-times valuation before the health crisis. Shopify, which became Canada’s most valuable company earlier in the pandemic, is now in a tight race for third place with Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian National Railway Co., Enbridge Inc. and Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Several commentators have warned the tech stock selloff would spread this year to private companies, which raised record amounts of venture capital in 2021. There have already been early signs of contagion as U.S. hedge funds Tiger Global Management, Alkeon Capital Management and D1 Capital Partners, which had showered private technology companies with money, recently indicated they were pulling back from later-stage deals, the Information reported.

“I don’t think entrepreneurs’ expectations have adjusted yet, but they will,” said Peter Misek, founding partner with Toronto’s Framework Venture Partners. Laura Lenz, a partner with OMERS Ventures in Toronto, agreed, but said the fastest-growing private technology companies with solid operating metrics such as efficient customer acquisition costs and recurring revenue growth would still command high prices. “I think that flight to quality will continue to exist,” she said, a sentiment shared by several technology financiers contacted by The Globe and Mail.

But John Ruffolo, managing partner of Maverix Private Equity in Toronto, said he’s seen entrepreneurs “clearly still trying to seek” higher valuations, around 20 times and even as high as 100 times estimated revenue in the next 12 months. He said some funders are still willing to pay, “but there’s a hell of a lot less of them. Those companies able to secure funding at elevated levels, he warned, “had better not need any more capital” before they reach self-sufficiency, because they would likely have to raise it at reduced valuations, squeezing down the value of earlier investors’ stakes.

BDC Capital growth equity partner Loren Rafeson said a Canadian subscription software company that had raised money before the selloff approached him for capital to fund an acquisition at the same valuation, even though its revenue growth and profit levels are unexceptional. “That’s a bit of a trickier deal for us,” he said. “It’s easier for us to pass” than offer to fund the company at a lower valuation. “If the company can find someone to pay that [higher] multiple, then more power to them, I guess.”

