Technology will change jobs, Loblaw says as it plans to invest in future ready workers

Technology will change jobs, Loblaw says as it plans to invest in future ready workers

Aleksandra Sagan
The Canadian Press
Technology will change the nature of work in the future at retailers like Loblaw Companies Ltd., so the company says it’s investing not only in things like self-serve checkouts, but also retraining its workforce.

“Across the economy and our industry, artificial intelligence and automation will change the nature of the work that is done in our offices, in our distribution centres and in our stores,” said president Sarah Davis during the company’s annual meeting of shareholders in Toronto on Thursday.

In recent years, the company has boosted its technological offerings, adding self-service checkouts and electronic shelf labels in stores, as well as growing its ecommerce business.

In 2018, Loblaw vowed to blanket the country with online grocery offerings. Now, its click-and-collect service is available at 700 stores in Canada and home delivery is available to 65 per cent of Canadians, she said.

This year, Davis added, will be about improving these services.

While the company is investing in these technologies, it is also “developing a future-ready workforce,” said Davis.

Loblaw has created more than 1,000 roles in its digital business and launched online training programs several months ago that workers have accessed thousands of times, she said.

Loblaw is also planning to spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars over the next five years in an effort to make workers ready for upcoming changes.

Tickers mentioned in this story
