Teck Resources Ltd. TECK-B-T says it is fielding expressions of interest from parties potentially interested in merger-and-acquisition transactions concerning its metallurgical coal business, as Canada’s biggest diversified mining company weighs the best path forward after a botched restructuring plan earlier in the year.

Vancouver-based Teck in April did not move forward on a planned split of the business that would have seen it spin off its coal division from its metals mines. The arrangement would have seen coal pay a 90-per-cent royalty to metals for about a decade, a scenario that a significant contingent of investors did not warm to. Among the shareholders to vote against the proposed transaction was China Investment Corp., Teck’s biggest shareholder.

Teck in the aftermath said it would consider a cleaner split of the company but gave few details on what that might look like.

The mining company on Tuesday said in a statement it will consider and evaluate “all actionable, value-accretive proposals received relating to its steelmaking coal business to determine whether they are in the best interests of Teck’s shareholders and other stakeholders.”

Teck did not say what parties had expressed interest in the coal business, and there was no mention of the two known interested suitors, a consortium led by Canadian mining veteran Pierre Lassonde, and Swiss mining and trading house Glencore PLC.

Glencore earlier in the year tabled a proposal worth US$22.5-billion to buy all of Teck, but the board rebuffed the advance as value-destructive, in part because the transaction would increase its shareholders exposure to ESG-unfriendly coal.

Glencore later indicated it would try again to engage with Teck’s board, and suggested that if that strategy failed, it might take an offer directly to shareholders. But so far, Glencore has not made such a move.

Mr. Lassonde, who is co-founder and chair emeritus with Franco-Nevada Corp., in May tabled a proposal for only the coal business. He hasn’t revealed the size of the offer, or who else is was in the consortium, but last week he told The Globe and Mail that a transaction led by him would likely only be for a portion of the coal business, as opposed to the entire thing, as that was Teck’s preference. Such a structure would likely negate the need for Teck to hold a vote, meaning it would not need to win the approval of its shareholders, and the transaction could potentially happen in a prompt fashion.

Teck CEO Jonathan Price wrote in an e-mail to the Globe that “with all due respect, Mr. Lassonde does not speak for Teck and does not have an informed view of our intentions for Teck’s steelmaking coal business.”