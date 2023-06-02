Teck Resources Ltd. TECK-B-T is leaning towards selling only a portion of its coal business, said mining veteran Pierre Lassonde, who is hoping to emerge the victor in an ongoing auction of Canada’s biggest diversified mining company.

“Teck is not focused on selling the entire thing,” said Mr. Lassonde, co-founder and chairman emeritus with Franco-Nevada Corp. FNV-T, the world’s biggest mining royalty company.

“Number one because I think that would go for a shareholder vote. They don’t want that. Number two, because they want to retain optionality. I mean, don’t forget this business last year generated cash flow of $7-billion.”

Teck spokesperson Chris Stannell declined comment.

Mr. Lassonde has been in contact with Teck on an almost-daily basis since tabling a buyout proposal for the coal unit last month. According to Mr. Lassonde, Teck wants to retain a stake in the coal business to feed its copper business, which isn’t generating anywhere near the level of cash that coal is. Teck also needs funding for several growth projects, which are not in production yet. The company also wants to retain a stake in the coal business as a way to assuage its Canadian employees and Indigenous stakeholders.

“Their management team is very concerned about the Indigenous program that they have, and whether any new owner will respect the commitments that they’ve made.”

Keeping Teck as Canadian as possible has emerged in recent months as potentially a major roadblock for Swiss trading house and miner Glencore PLC GLNCY, which has been attempting to engage with Teck on a proposed US$22.5-billion takeover proposal for the entire company. While Teck has rejected Glencore’s advances on two occasions, the company continues to insist that it is still interested in buying all of Teck, and has floated the possibility of taking an offer directly to shareholders.

The Canadian federal government meantime has been clear it has concerns over Glencore buying Teck, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson all publicly citing Teck’s importance to the domestic critical minerals industry.

Teck in April called off its original plans to split the company into two separate units, with one holding the coal business and the other its metals, after not receiving sufficient support from its shareholders. The structure of the split was lambasted because 90 per cent of the cash flow from Teck’s coal business would have gone to the metals business for about a decade. Among the entities to vote against the split was Teck’s biggest shareholder, China Investment Corp.

Avoiding a shareholder vote on a partial sale of the coal business would negate the need to win the blessing of CIC this time around, as well as hedge funds who may prefer a quick cash exit for the coal business. Neither would Teck have to engage with proxy advisory firms, who give advice to shareholders in votes, and whose backing the mining company cannot rely upon.

Last month, Mr. Lassonde tabled a structured buyout proposal for Teck’s coal business consisting of a cash, equity and streaming component. He has not revealed the dollar value of the proposal.

On Friday, he said that the exact percentage of the coal business that his consortium could buy has not been finalized yet, as lawyers are studying to see what level is feasible to avoid a shareholder vote at Teck.

Mr. Lassonde said that Teck has also been meeting with its Japanese stakeholders to see what role they will play in any transaction. Under the original split proposal, Nippon Steel was poised to exchange its stake in Teck’s Elkview coal operation in British Columbia for equity in the coal spinout, and inject a further $1.15-billion into the company.

“Management went over there last week to ascertain their willingness to maybe put in even more,’ said Mr. Lassonde.