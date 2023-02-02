Teck Resources Ltd. TECK-A-T says it has completed the sale of its 21.3 per cent stake in the Fort Hills oilsands mine to Suncor Energy Inc. SU-T and TotalEnergies EP Canada Ltd TTE-N.

The Vancouver-based mining company announced last year that it would sell its stake in Fort Hills to Suncor, one of two other partners in the project, for about $1-billion.

But in January, third partner TotalEnergies announced it would exercise its contractual right of first refusal to acquire an additional 6.65 per cent in the project from Teck for $312-million.

With the closing of the sale, TotalEnergies will own 31.23 per cent of Fort Hills, and Suncor will own the rest.

Suncor, which is the operator of the project, paid $688-million to acquire its additional 14.65 per cent interest from Teck, which now no longer owns a stake in the oilsands.

The Fort Hills oilsands mine is located in northern Alberta, about 90 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.