Teck Resources Ltd. TECK-B-T is exploring a spin-out of its steelmaking coal division, or other ways to exit one of its largest businesses, as part of a strategic shift in base metal mining.

Vancouver-based Teck announced on Thursday it is “evaluating alternatives for its steelmaking coal business, including the possible spin-out of an interest in that business to its shareholders” after Bloomberg reported the company could announce a transaction by next week. Analysts estimate Teck coal businesses could be worth up to $16-billion.

Teck’s stock price jumped by 7.6 percent by midday Thursday on news of the potential spin-out in trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

In 2008, Teck made a major investment in steelmaking coal by acquiring Fording Canadian Coal Trust for $14.1-billion. Since then, many investors have soured on the sector due to its greenhouse gas emissions. In recent years, Teck invested in large copper mines in South America, in part by using cash generated from its coal business. The company is also a major zinc producer.

Teck has previously said it is reviewing all its businesses and recently appointed a new chief executive officer, Jonathan Price, who joined the company in 2020.

“The idea of separating the company’s assets into a carbon intensive business (metallurgical coal) and a non-carbon business (base metals) has been openly under consideration for several years,” Scotia Capital analyst Orest Wowkodaw said in a report. He said exiting coal would significantly boost Teck’s investor base and stock price. Mr. Wowkodaw said: “While the company produces high quality metallurgical coal used for steelmaking, some investors view all coal as ESG negative.”

Teck said in a press release it confirmed the review of its steelmaking coal division at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the New York Stock Exchange.

“No decision has been reached to proceed with a transaction and there can be no assurances that any transaction will eventuate,” the company said. “Teck does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until a formal decision has been reached.”

Teck’s coal mines are major sources of employment in southeastern British Columbia. The company said any transaction is expected to create value for shareholders and “support continued benefits for communities and Indigenous Peoples in the areas where Teck operates.”

The decision to spin out its coal business as a free-standing company reflects the fact that no mining company is willing to buy the division acceptable to Teck, according to analysts. In a report, analyst Sam Crittenden at RBC Capital Markets said: “We don’t see an obvious buyer for the met coal business so this would largely be a standalone met coal business.”