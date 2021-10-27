Teck Resources Ltd. blew past profit expectations in its latest quarter, but Canada’s biggest base metals miner is signaling that construction costs at its massive new copper mine will likely be higher than anticipated.

Vancouver-based Teck is just over two thirds of the way through building the QB2 mine in Chile. The mine’s construction costs were previously pegged at US$5.3-billion. The company said in a release that costs are expected to rise by 5 per cent, or US$263-million. The estimate has gone up for several reasons, including issues around the tailings facility, and port. Teck said it will give more details on the anticipated cost overruns in February of next year, after it releases its fourth quarter results.

QB2 is a key part of Teck’s strategy to tilt its portfolio increasingly towards copper and away from metallurgical coal, as investors increasingly pull away from minerals with a particularly dirty environmental footprint.

While the mining and processing of copper generates vast amounts of carbon, its increasing use in clean energy uses such as energy storage gives it a cleaner ESG profile.

For the quarter that ended on Sept. 30 Teck made a profit of $816-million compared to only $61-million in the same quarter last year, when commodity prices were in the doldrums as the COVID-19 pandemic intensified. Twelve months on, the picture has brightened considerably with a powerful snapback in global demand for everything from copper, to metallurgical coal, to nickel.

Teck in particular is benefitting from booming metallurgical coal prices, which reached a record during the third quarter, thanks in large part to trade spat between China and Australia. China at the moment is refusing to buy coal from Australia and that means the market is tightening and benefiting other major producers such as Teck.

Teck’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.88 a share, far higher than the consensus estimate of $1.46.

